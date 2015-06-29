US STOCKS-Wall St falls on Greek default fears, volatility spikes

* Greece will not pay IMF on Tuesday: Govt official
* Nine of 10 S&P sectors in the red
* Financials weigh heavily on the S&P
* CBOE Volatility index spikes 29 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 index - biggest one-day fall since 2011
* Indexes down: Dow 1.46 pct, S&P 1.55 pct, Nasdaq 1.82 pct
By Sinead Carew
June 29 U.S. stocks extended their losses in
heavy trading on Monday after a collapse in Greek bailout talks
intensified fears that the country could be the first to exit
the euro zone.
Greece appeared to confirm it was heading for a default
after a government official said the country would not pay a 1.6
billon euro loan installment due to the International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday.
The European Central Bank froze funding to Greek banks,
forcing Athens to shut banks for a week to keep them from
collapsing.
All three major U.S. indexes fell more than 1 percent for
the first time since May 26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
turned negative for the year to date. Its last annual
decline was 2008.
Volatility rose sharply and nine out of 10 S&P sectors
retreated while the Global X FTSE Greece exchange-traded fund
, which tracks the Athens stock market, was down 18
percent. In Europe, the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
had suffered its biggest one-day fall since 2011.
"There is no mechanism to be ejected from the European
Union. This has never happened before," said Brian Battle,
director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in
Chicago. "When you don't know what could happen you sell. You
get on the sidelines."
While the Greek economy is small and most U.S. corporations
have limited direct exposure, investors are concerned about the
fallout across Europe if Greece exits the euro zone.
Traders said U.S. markets could fall further as investors
worry that a sharp decline in the European currency caused by a
deepening Greek crisis would upset U.S./European trade.
A snap Reuters poll of economists and traders found a median
45 percent probability that Greece would leave the euro
zone.
Adding to the uncertainty on Monday, Chinese stocks had
closed sharply lower after a volatile day of trading despite
surprise monetary easing by the central bank.
Concerns about Puerto Rico and its ability to pay its debts
also worried investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 262.14 points,
or 1.46 percent, to 17,684.54, the S&P 500 lost 32.56
points, or 1.55 percent, to 2,068.93 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 92.61 points, or 1.82 percent, to 4,987.90.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of the premium
traders are willing to pay for protection against a drop in the
S&P 500, jumped as much as 31 percent to 18.41, its highest
level in more than four months.
Financials weighed down the S&P 500 with a 1.9
percent decline. U.S. banks have an exposure to $12.7 billion of
Greek debt.
Wells Fargo, down 1.9 percent, was the biggest drag
on the financial index. Goldman Sachs weighed the most on
the Dow with a 2 percent decline.
Assured Guaranty fell 15.4 percent and MBIA Inc
fell more than 20 percent after BTIG downgraded the
insurers on concerns over Puerto Rico's debts.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,774 to 340, for a 8.16-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,324 issues fell and 464 advanced for a 5.01-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 2 new 52-week highs
and 21 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 47 new highs
and 100 new lows.
