US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee equities on Greek debt crisis

* Greece will not pay IMF on Tuesday: Govt official
* All 10 S&P sectors in the red; deepen losses in afternoon
* CBOE Volatility index spikes
* Quarter end, upcoming jobs report, Puerto Rico affect
investors
* Euro STOXX 50 index - biggest one-day fall since 2011
* Indexes down: Dow 1.95 pct, S&P 2.09 pct, Nasdaq 2.4 pct
(Updates with close, adds market commentary,)
By Sinead Carew
June 29 U.S. stocks fell sharply in heavy
trading on Monday and the S&P 500 and the Dow had their worst
day since October after a collapse in Greek bailout talks
intensified fears that the country could be the first to exit
the euro zone.
The European Central Bank froze funding to Greek banks,
forcing Athens to shut banks for a week to keep them from
collapsing.
And Greece appeared to confirm it was heading for a default
after a government official said the country would not pay a 1.6
billon euro loan installment due to the International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday.
U.S. investors also worried about Puerto Rico's debt
problems and a bear market in China the day before quarter-end
and ahead of Thursday's U.S. jobs report and the long weekend
for U.S. Independence Day.
"None of that bodes well for people stepping in and buying
the dips as has been the mentality most of the year," Michael
James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities
in Los Angeles who said U.S. shares could fall again Tuesday.
"Could that reverse itself tomorrow? It's going to take a
lot of good news from Greece," he said noting that portfolio
managers would not want to show risky equities on their books at
the end of the second quarter.
The S&P and Dow Jones Industrial Average had their
worst days since Oct. 9 and both turned slightly negative for
the year to date. The last annual decline for both indexes was
2008. The Nasdaq had its biggest one-day percentage decline on
Monday since March 25.
Volatility rose sharply and all 10 S&P sectors retreated
while the Global X FTSE Greece exchange-traded fund,
which tracks the Athens stock market, fell 20 percent. In
Europe, the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index had
suffered its biggest one-day fall since 2011.
"There is no mechanism to be ejected from the European
Union. This has never happened before," said Brian Battle,
director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in
Chicago. "When you don't know what could happen you sell. You
get on the sidelines."
While the Greek economy is small and most U.S. corporations
have limited direct exposure, investors are concerned about the
fallout across Europe if Greece exits the euro zone.
A snap Reuters poll of economists and traders found a median
45 percent probability that Greece would leave the euro
zone.
Chinese stocks had closed sharply lower after a volatile day
of trading despite surprise monetary easing by the central bank.
On top of this, U.S. territory Puerto Rico faces a
restructuring of its $73 billion debt burden.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 350.33 points,
or 1.95 percent, to 17,596.35, the S&P 500 lost 43.85
points, or 2.09 percent, to 2,057.64 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 122.04 points, or 2.4 percent, to 4,958.47.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of the premium
traders are willing to pay for protection against a drop in the
S&P 500, jumped 34.5 percent to 18.86, its highest level in
almost five months.
Financials was the worst S&P sector with a 2.44
percent decline. U.S. banks have an exposure to $12.7 billion of
Greek debt.
JPMorgan Chase, down 2.5 percent, was the biggest
drag on the S&P financial sector followed by Wells Fargo
, down 2.4 percent. Goldman Sachs weighed the most
on the Dow with a 2.6 percent decline.
Assured Guaranty fell 13.3 percent and MBIA Inc
fell more than 23.4 percent after BTIG downgraded the
insurers on concerns over Puerto Rico's debts.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,874 to 282, for a 10.19-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,469 issues fell and 367 advanced for a 6.73-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 2 new 52-week highs
and 25 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 48 new highs
and 126 new lows.
About 7.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.3 billion average for the month-to-date,
according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Saqib Ahmed in New York; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Meredith Mazzilli)