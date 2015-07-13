US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on Greek deal; tech stocks jump

* Dow moves into black again for the year
* Nasdaq, S&P 500 enjoy best 3-day run in 2015
* Oil price drops, helping airline stocks rise
* Netflix, Facebook, Amazon hit record highs
* Indexes up: Dow 1.22 pct, S&P 1.11 pct, Nasdaq 1.48 pct
(Updates to close, adds detail)
By Noel Randewich
July 13 U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on
Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average re-emerging in
positive territory for the year, after euro zone leaders reached
a tentative deal to bail out Greece.
The improved European picture led to best three-day run this
year for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.
Facebook, Netflix and Amazon all
hit record highs, while Apple's 1.93 percent rise gave
the biggest boost to the Nasdaq.
Greece won conditional agreement to receive a possible $95
billion over three years, along with an assurance of talks to
bridge a funding gap until a bailout is ready. The deal is
contingent on Greece meeting a tight timetable to enact strict
reforms.
"Headlines out of Greece are going to dissipate a bit and
with that the U.S. earnings picture is going to start to emerge
as the important factor," said Mike Binger, a portfolio manager
at Gradient Investments in Shoreview, Minnesota, with $850
million under management.
Also making Wall Street more confident, Chinese stocks rose
for a third straight day as data showed exports rose while
imports slipped in June, a tentative sign global demand might be
on the mend.
Historically high stock valuations may attract fresh
attention when U.S. companies post second-quarter results over
the next several weeks. Wall Street expects a 2.9 percent dip in
quarterly earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pointing to expectations of calmer trading, the CBOE
Volatility index fell 16 percent on Monday. Its 29
percent decline in the past two sessions is the largest two-day
drop since Jan. 2, 2013.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 217.27 points,
or 1.22 percent, to end at 17,977.68. The S&P 500 gained
22.98 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,099.6 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 73.82 points, or 1.48 percent, to
5,071.51.
All of 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by the
technology index, up 1.62 percent. The financial index
rose 1.09 percent. Upcoming quarterly earnings reports
from banks are expected to benefit from a recent rise in
long-term yields relative to short term yields.
Crude tumbled on progress toward a nuclear deal that would
end sanctions on Iran, allowing more oil onto the market. The
energy index stayed positive but has been the
worst-performing S&P sector over the last month, falling over 5
percent.
The oil slide boosted U.S. airline stocks.
American Airlines, United Continental, JetBlue
and Alaska Air were all up between 1 and 3
percent.
Apple was up 4.66 percent in the past two days for
its best back-to-back run since January.
Markwest Energy Partners rose 13.96 percent. MPLX
, Marathon Petroleum's master limited
partnership, said it will buy the natural gas processor for
about $15.63 billion. MPLX fell 14.51 while Marathon
rose 7.88 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,242
to 830. On the Nasdaq, 2,002 issues rose and 808 fell.
The S&P 500 posted 43 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 149 new highs and 42 new lows.
About 5.9 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 6.9 billion.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal, editing by Savio
D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)