US STOCKS-Google propels Nasdaq to another record high close

* Google surges to record high after strong results
* Facebook, Etsy rally on Google earnings report
* Energy index at lowest level in more than 2 years
* Dow closes down 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.91
pct
(Updates to close, adds detail)
By Noel Randewich
July 17 A major rally in Google pushed the
Nasdaq to a second straight record high on Friday while weak
energy stocks weighed on the Dow and S&P 500.
Google surged 16.26 percent to end at an all-time
high of $699.62, a day after reporting strong ad revenue growth.
It was Google's largest one-day percentage gain since April
2008.
Facebook rose 4.53 percent to a record high of $94.97
on hopes that it could mirror Google's ad growth. Etsy
spiked 30 percent thanks to a nod from Google during its
conference call.
But a drop in oil prices limited gains on the broader stock
market, with the S&P 500 energy index down 1.07 percent
to its lowest level since January 2013. Chevron lost 1.4
percent. The utilities index dropped 1.06 percent.
Wall Street insiders were cautiously optimistic about
upcoming quarterly reports after some results this week came in
above expectations.
"It's going to be better than what the consensus numbers
were pointing to," said Kurt Brunner, a portfolio manager at
Swarthmore Group in Philadelphia. "Our economy is doing okay.
We're not growing at 5 percent but we have slow, steady growth
and I think that continues."
The Nasdaq Composite added 46.96 points, or 0.91
percent, to end at 5,210.14, its second straight record high
close.
The S&P 500 gained 2.35 points, or 0.11 percent, to
end at 2,126.64, just shy of its record high of 2,130.82.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.8 points, or
0.19 percent, to end at 18,086.45.
Boeing fell 1.11 percent and was the biggest drag on
the Dow after it said it will take a second-quarter charge
related to problems with its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker
aircraft program.
General Electric shares rose 0.74 percent after
raising its 2015 outlook for its industrial manufacturing
businesses.
The technology index was the sole gainer among the
10 major S&P 500 indexes, up 1.75 percent, mostly because of
Google.
For the week, the Dow gained 1.8 percent, the S&P added 2.4
percent and the Nasdaq rose 4.3 percent, its largest weekly gain
since October 2014.
The dollar saw its biggest weekly gain in two months due to
expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike this year. However,
a strong dollar reduces the value of U.S. companies' overseas
income.
U.S. companies have been expected to post their worst sales
decline in nearly six years in the second quarter, in part due
to the strong dollar. Profit is expected to have fallen 2.9
percent, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,000 to 1,076, for a 1.86-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,676
issues fell and 1,115 advanced for a 1.50-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and 25 new lows; the
Nasdaq saw 107 new highs and 87 new lows.
Volume was a bit light, with about 6.1 billion shares traded
on U.S. exchanges, below the 6.6 billion average so far this
month, according to BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)