US STOCKS-Futures little changed after soaring last week on strong jobs data

By Tanya Agrawal
May 11 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Monday after the market surged on Friday on strong
jobs data that showed the U.S. economy was picking up steam, but
not by enough to raise concerns about an earlier-than-expected
interest-rate rise.
U.S. stock indexes ended more than 1 percent higher on
Friday after data showed that U.S. job growth rebounded last
month and the jobless rate dropped to a near seven-year low.
"There will be some carry-over from the positive jobs report
but not at the same magnitude," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
European markets were under pressure as euro zone finance
ministers met to discuss a cash-for-reforms deal for Greece,
which faces a series of debt repayments this week.
Asian shares rose as investors cheered China's third rate
cut in six months.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.75 points and their
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a modestly higher open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were up
8 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 4.75
points.
Rosetta Resources soared 28.8 percent to $24.89 in
premarket trading after Noble Energy said it would buy
the company for about $2 billion in an all-stock deal. Noble
shares down 5 percent at $46.70.
"This is a fertile environment for M&A activity, where low
cost to capital is probably going to pull forward more deals,"
said Luschini.
Endo International rose 9.1 percent to $94.95 after
it bought a broad portfolio of branded and generic products from
Aspen Holdings.
Mergers and acquisitions this year reached their highest
first-quarter level since 2007 with announced deals worth a
total of $811.8 billion in the quarter, up 21 percent
year-on-year, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Zulily shares jumped 18.6 percent to $15.78 after
Alibaba bought a 9 percent stake in the online
retailer. Alibaba was down 0.6 percent at $86.57.
Actavis rose 3.7 percent to $303.02 after the
drugmaker's revenue jumped almost 60 percent, helped by higher
sales of its branded drugs in North America.
Dish Network inched up 0.3 percent to $67.05 after
it reported a 3.6 percent rise in revenue as it earned more per
user in its core pay-TV business.
