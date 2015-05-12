US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on global bond rout

* AOL shares jump after Verizon deal for $4.4 bln
* 10-yr U.S. Treasury yields at 6-month high
* Futures down: Dow 101 pts, S&P 11 pts, Nasdaq 31.25 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 12 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Tuesday as a global bond sell-off and concerns over Greece's
perilous financial situation weighed on the market.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, the benchmark for
global borrowing costs, hit their highest since mid-November.
Elevated yields mean higher corporate borrowing costs, which
affect shares across the world.
"The bond sell-off is knocking the wind out of equities,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
"With bond yields moving up, this could be the catalyst for
the market to correct."
The U.S. stock market has been trading at historically
expensive valuations, fueled by ultra-low borrowing costs.
The S&P 500 is trading at 17 times expected earnings,
compared with its historical 10-year median average of 15,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Cardillo said stock futures would have been lower but for
the Verizon-AOL deal, which is cushioning some of the fall.
AOL shares jumped 17.8 percent to $50.20 after
Verizon Communications said it would buy the company in a
$4.4 billion deal, giving it access to AOL's successful digital
advertising service. Verizon slipped 0.7 percent to $49.44.
Deals in the technology sector jumped 34 percent to $116.6
billion so far this year, second only to the health sector in
terms of value, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Greece's precarious economic situation also weighed on the
markets. Euro zone finance ministers, who met on Monday,
acknowledged progress in talks between Greece and its creditors
but said more work was needed to close a cash-for-reforms deal.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 11 points and their
fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicated a lower open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 101
points, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures slipped 31.25
points.
Hilton shares fell 1.8 percent to $29.15 in
premarket trading, after Blackstone cut its stake below
50 percent in the hotel operator.
Pall Corp rose 21 percent to $120.25, after the Wall
Street Journal reported that the company was in the final stages
of an auction for selling itself.
Gap fell 3.4 percent to $38.50 after the company
reported comparable sales decline of 4 percent in the first
quarter.
YY Inc slumped 7.4 percent to $63.89 after brokerages
cut price targets on the video streaming website operator's
stock.
Data expected on Tuesday includes U.S. small business
confidence numbers at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) and the U.S. Federal
budget numbers for April at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)