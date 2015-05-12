US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower for second straight session

* AOL jumps on Verizon's offer to buy company for $4.4 bln
* 10-yr U.S. Treasury yields at more than 6-month high
* Indexes down: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 12 U.S. stocks fell for the second straight
session on Tuesday amid a global bond sell-off and concerns over
Greece's perilous financial situation.
All the three major indexes hit their lowest in a week, with
the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq down more than 1
percent in early trading.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, the benchmark for
global borrowing costs, touched their highest since
mid-November. Elevated U.S. yields mean higher corporate
borrowing costs, which can affect stock markets across the
world.
"The bond sell-off is knocking the wind out of equities,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
"With bond yields moving up, this could be the catalyst for
the market to correct."
The U.S. stock market has been trading at historically
expensive valuations, fueled by ultra-low borrowing costs.
The S&P 500 is trading at 17 times expected earnings,
compared with its historical 10-year median average of 15,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
AOL shares jumped 17.8 percent to $50.20 after
Verizon Communications said it would buy the company in a
$4.4 billion deal, giving it access to AOL's successful digital
advertising service.
Verizon slipped 1.1 percent to $49.21, dragging the broader
teleservices sector down as much as 1.4 percent.
All the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with the
infotech sector leading the declines with a 1.1
percent fall.
Apple fell 0.9 percent to $125.15 and Microsoft
slid 1.6 percent to $46.61, making them the biggest
drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes.
Greece's precarious economic situation continued to weigh on
the markets. Euro zone finance ministers, who met on Monday,
acknowledged progress in talks between Greece and its creditors
but said more work was needed to close a cash-for-reforms deal.
At 9:52 a.m. ET (1352 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 121.95 points, or 0.67 percent, at 17,983.22; the S&P
500 was down 13.46 points, or 0.64 percent, at 2,091.87 and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 43.46 points, or 0.87 percent, at
4,950.11.
Pall Corp rose 19.5 percent to $118.72 after the
Wall Street Journal reported the company was in the final stages
of an auction to sell itself.
Gap fell 2.9 percent to $38.75 after the company
reported comparable sales decline of 4 percent in the first
quarter.
U.S. Federal budget numbers for April are expected to be
released at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,372 to 460, for a 5.16-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,867 issues fell and 460 advanced for a 4.06-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 2 new 52-week highs and 5
new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 10 new highs and 27 new
lows.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)