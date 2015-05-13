US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of retail data

* Futures up: Dow 44 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 13 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Wednesday as a global bond selloff eased and investors waited
for a ream of data including U.S. retail sales for April.
* U.S. retail sales likely continued to recover in April as
pent up demand sent consumers shopping after a slow winter
season. The data will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* The government will also release business inventories data
for March at 8:30 a.m. ET, which is expected to show a rise of
0.2 percent, compared with an increase of 0.3 percent in
February. Import and export data for April will be released at
10 a.m. ET.
* European stock markets rose after France posted its
fastest economic growth rate in two years in the first three
months of the year.
* U.S. stocks closed down but off their lows on Tuesday as
bond prices rallied.
* Shares of pipeline company Williams Partners LP
jumped 14 percent to $54 in premarket trading after Williams Cos
said it would buy its affiliate for about $13.8 billion.
* Owens-Illinois rose 2.7 percent to $24.44 after the
glass container maker said it would buy the food and beverage
glass container business of Mexico's Vitro SAB de CV
for $2.15 billion.
* Delta Airlines rose 2.4 percent to $47.20 after it
announced a $5 billion buyback program and raised its quarterly
dividend to 13.5 cents per share from 9 cents.
* Earnings expected before the bell include Macy's and
Ralph Lauren. Shake Shack reports after the
close.
Futures snapshot at 7:07 a.m. ET (1107 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.27
percent, with 91,828 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.37
percent, on volume of 17,871 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 44 points, or 0.24 percent,
with 18,186 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)