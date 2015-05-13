US STOCKS-Wall St little changed on weak data, bond market swings

* April retail sales unchanged from March
* DuPont falls after winning proxy battle
* Tech stocks rise, with Microsoft leading gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 13 Wall Street was little changed in
afternoon trading on Wednesday, paring early gains, as a flurry
of deals failed to make up for tepid economic data.
Renewed weakness in the bond market also discouraged buyers.
U.S. retail sales were unchanged in April as households cut
back on purchases of cars and other big-ticket items.
Other data showed that import prices fell for a 10th
straight month in April and business inventories barely rose in
March.
The data suggested that the U.S. economy was struggling to
rebound strongly enough for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates before September.
"We are seeing some evidence that the weakness in the
first-quarter has spilled over to this quarter, but I'm not
concerned that U.S. consumer spending for the year is at risk,"
said Jeremy Zirin, head of investment strategy at UBS Wealth
Management in New York.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit a 9-month high on a
fresh bout of selling.
DuPont shares fell 6.7 percent to $69.79 after the
company won a proxy fight against Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund
Management. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones
industrial average.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors rose, led by the
technology index, which was up 0.7 percent.
Microsoft's 1.2 percent jump provided the biggest
boost to the index as Deutsche Bank raised its rating to "buy"
from "hold".
The utilities index fell the most, with both Duke
Energy and Exelon down more than 1 percent.
At 13:49 p.m. ET (1749 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 14.26 points, or 0.08 percent, at 18,082.49, the
S&P 500 was up 3.19 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,102.31
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 16.64 points, or 0.33
percent, at 4,992.83.
Macy's fell 2.1 percent to $63.97, while Ralph Lauren
was down 2.6 percent at $129.72 after reporting results.
Pall Corp rose 4.5 percent to $123.99 after Danaher
said it would buy the company in a $13.8 billion deal.
Danaher was up 2 percent at $87.73.
Shares of pipeline company Williams Partners LP
jumped 20.5 percent to $57.12 after Williams Cos said it
would buy its affiliate for about $13.8 billion.
"M&A will continue to be strong as companies are more
confident about spending excess cash and as debt continues to be
cheap," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment director at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management in Phoenix, Arizona.
Earnings expected after the close include Shake Shack
, J.C. Penney and Cisco.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,854 to 1,152, for a 1.61-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,462 issues rose and 1,222 fell for a 1.20-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 index posted 13 new 52-week highs and 4 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 28 new
lows.
