US STOCKS-Dow, S&P touch record highs

* Apple rises after Icahn comments
* Endo down after agreeing to buy Par Pharmaceutical
* Ann rises after Ascena Retail takeover offer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 18 U.S. stocks edged higher, with both the
Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 hitting records, as
weak economic data suggested the Federal Reserve will hold back
on raising rates any time soon.
The Dow touched an intraday high of 18,297.28, surpassing
its previous record set in early March, while the S&P 500
touched 2127.82, climbing past the high it hit last week.
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo
Housing Market index fell to 54 from 56 in April. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast a rise to 57.
The U.S. economy is struggling to rebound strongly enough
for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates before
September, analysts have said.
"Right now with the way things are going, especially with
the yield curve getting steeper, it's going to be less and less
likely the Fed will raise rates in September," John Burke, CEO
of Burke Financial Strategies in New York.
"It looks to be at the very end of the year or maybe even
early 2016."
Data released on Friday showed that industrial output
slipped and consumer sentiment fell.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
teleservices index's 0.58 percent rise leading the
way.
AT&T provided the biggest boost to the index, rising
1.3 percent.
At 12:45 p.m. ET (1645 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 15.21 points, or 0.08 percent, at 18,287.77, the
S&P 500 was up 4.56 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,127.29
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 19.66 points, or 0.39
percent, at 5,067.95.
Apple's shares rose 1.1 percent to $130.21 after
billionaire investor Carl Icahn said the stock was "still
dramatically undervalued" and that it should be trading at $240.
The stock's rise was the biggest factor for the rise in all
the three major indexes.
Endo International fell 4 percent to $81.84 after
the generic drugmaker said it would buy privately held Par
Pharmaceutical from TPG Capital in a $8.05 billion deal.
Altera rose 5.9 percent to $47.08 after the New
York Post reported that the company had resumed talks with Intel
on a possible deal. Intel was little
changed.
Cal-Maine Foods jumped 10 percent to a record high
of $60.43 after brokerage Stephens upgraded the egg supplier's
stock to "overweight" from "equal weight", Benzinga reported.
Ann Inc gained 18.6 percent to $45.93 after the
company agreed to be bought by Ascena Retail for $2.15
billion in cash and stock. Ascena fell 3.8 percent to $13.66.
Alibaba fell 1.6 percent to $87 after a group of
luxury goods makers sued the company on Friday, contending that
the Chinese e-commerce giant knowingly made it possible for
counterfeiters to sell their products throughout the world.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,483
to 1,477. On the Nasdaq, 1,637 issues rose and 1,065 fell for a
1.54-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 index posted 31 new 52-week highs and 2 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 96 new highs and 37 new
lows.
(Additional reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)