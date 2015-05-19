US STOCKS-Wall St slips, Wal-Mart biggest drag

* Wal-Mart biggest drag on Dow, S&P
* Housing starts jump to 7.5-yr high
* Indexes down: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
(Updates prices)
By Sweta Singh
May 19 U.S. stock fell on Tuesday, dragged down
by Wal-Mart's weak results and after a rally that took the Dow
Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 to record closing
highs.
Stronger-than-expected housing data also suggested that the
Federal Reserve could have room to raise interest rates sooner
rather than later.
U.S. housing starts jumped to their highest level in nearly
7-1/2 years in April and permits soared.
A stream of weak economic data through last week suggested
that Fed would wait to see more strength in the economy before
raising rates.
Markets have been pushed higher by the fact that there is
nowhere else to invest, said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with the
energy index weighing the most with a 1.04 percent fall.
Exxon Mobil fell 0.68 percent, making it the biggest
drag on the index.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and on
evidence of ample supplies of Middle Eastern oil despite wars in
northern Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
At 10:18 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 11.18 points, or 0.06 percent, at 18,287.7, the S&P 500
was down 1.28 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,127.92 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 5.12 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,073.32.
Wal-Mart shares fell 3.7 percent to $76.98 and were
the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500 after the company
reported lower-than-expected U.S. same-store sales growth.
Apple was little changed at $130.16, a day after
investor Carl Icahn said the stock was "still dramatically
undervalued".
Home Depot rose 0.2 percent to $114.56 after the
company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
TJX Cos rose 3.1 percent to $69.33 after it reported
a 6 percent rise in quarterly sales.
Urban Outfitters was down 17 percent at $33.73
after it reported quarterly sales that fell short of market
estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,960
to 878, for a 2.23-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
1,521 issues fell and 951 advanced for a 1.60-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index posted 31 new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 22 new
lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)