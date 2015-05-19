US STOCKS-Wall St little changed, held back by Wal-Mart

* Wal-Mart biggest drag on Dow, S&P
* Housing starts jump to 7.5-yr high
* Indexes: Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down
0.12 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Sweta Singh
May 19 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Tuesday, constrained by Wal-Mart's weak results and as investors
took a breather after a rally that took the Dow Jones industrial
average and the S&P 500 to record closing highs the previous
day.
Stronger-than-expected housing data also suggested that the
Federal Reserve could have room to raise interest rates sooner
rather than later.
U.S. housing starts jumped to their highest level in nearly
7-1/2 years in April and permits soared.
A stream of weak economic data through last week suggested
that Fed would wait to see more strength in the economy before
raising rates.
Global stock markets jumped and the dollar rose on signals
the European Central Bank may accelerate its 1 trillion euro
($1.11 trillion) bond-buying program over the next two months.
"I definitely think the markets are overvalued at this time
but it's the only place where capital is going," said Drew
Horter, founder of Horter Investment Management in Cincinnati.
"You have to be very careful in this market and there could
be some pullback."
The S&P 500 is trading at 17.1 times forward earnings,
compared with its 10-year median of 14.7, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down in early
afternoon trading, with the energy index weighing the
most with a 1.2 percent fall. Schlumberger was down 2.9
percent, making it the biggest drag on the index.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and on
evidence of ample supplies of Middle Eastern oil despite wars in
northern Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
At 12:34 a.m. ET (1634 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 8.98 points, or 0.05 percent, at 18,307.86, the
S&P 500 was down 0.19 points, or 0.01 percent, at
2,129.01 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 6.13 points,
or 0.12 percent, at 5,072.31.
Wal-Mart's shares were down 3.98 percent at $76.74
and were the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500 after the
company reported lower-than-expected U.S. same-store sales
growth.
Home Depot was down 0.9 percent at $113.27 after the
company reported quarterly results.
TJX Cos was up 4 percent at $69.96 after it reported
a 6 percent rise in quarterly sales.
Urban Outfitters was down 16.7 percent at $33.91
after it reported quarterly sales that fell short of market
estimates.
Take-Two Interactive rose 15 percent to $21.89
after its profit handily beat market estimates, helped by strong
digital sales of "Grand Theft Auto V" and "NBA 2K15" titles.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,850
to 1,103, for a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
1,529 issues fell and 1,140 advanced for a 1.34-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index posted 38 new 52-week highs and two new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 97 new highs and 37 new
lows.
($1 = 0.8980 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)