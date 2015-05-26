US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as dollar rises

* Business spending rises in April
* Dollar hits one-month high
* Time Warner Cable up on Charter deal
* Futures down: Dow 41 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 26 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Tuesday after the dollar jumped to a one-month high on data
showing that U.S. business investment spending plans increased
solidly for a second straight month in April.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that the
central bank could raise interest rates this year if the economy
keeps improving as expected.
The dollar was hovering at an eight-year high against the
yen and a one-month peak against a basket of other big
currencies.
"It isn't normal to see such large moves in currencies,"
said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"Such moves heightens volatility in the market."
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.0
percent last month, a hopeful sign for manufacturing activity
after a recent long spell of weakness.
Investors will be keeping a keen eye on data through the day
for signs that the economy is recovering after hitting a soft
patch in the first quarter.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 6.75 points and
their fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract - indicated a lower open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were
down 41 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were off
14.25 points.
The Conference Board releases its index of consumer
attitudes, which is expected to show consumer spending fell
slightly in May from April. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
New home sales data at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) is expected
to show sales increased to an adjusted annual rate of 510,000
units in April from 481,000 units in March.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20
metropolitan areas is expected at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Charter Communications' shares were up 0.6 percent
to $176.36 in premarket trading after it agreed to buy Time
Warner Cable for $55.8 billion. Time Warner Cable rose
5.4 percent to $180.39, well below Charter's cash and stock
offer of $195.71.
Ctrip.com gained 4.3 percent to $88.27 after
Priceline said it will invest an additional $250
million in the Chinese online travel company. Priceline was down
0.8 percent at $1,198.35.
LivePerson shares were up 13.7 percent at $10.16
after an Israeli website reported software provider Nice Systems
was in talks to acquire the chat software firm. Nice
was down 2.7 percent at $63.30.
