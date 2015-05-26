US STOCKS-U.S. stocks off sharply as dollar rallies

* Strong data pushes dollar to one-month high
* Apple weighs the most on S&P and Nasdaq
* All 30 Dow components in the red
* Indexes down: Dow 0.96 pct, S&P 0.92 pct, Nasdaq 1.07 pct
* Indexes gains for month fall below 2 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 26 U.S. stocks were recording their steepest
fall in three weeks in midday trading on Tuesday, as a host of
positive economic data increased the likelihood of a rate hike
in the near term and sent the dollar soaring.
The dollar was hovering at a one-month peak against a basket
of major currencies and at one point gained as much as
1.38 percent, pushing for its largest daily move in almost two
years.
"A strong dollar is going to hurt exports and the revenue
line of companies, which wasn't strong to begin with," said Rick
Fier, director of trading at Conifer Securities in New York.
The overall economy is gradually firming, with reports on
Tuesday showing business investment spending plans increasing
solidly in April, consumer confidence perking up this month and
house prices extending gains in March.
The buoyant data comes after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Friday that the central bank could raise interest
rates this year if the economy keeps improving as expected. The
comments kept the prospects of a September rate increase high.
Yellen's comments and the dollar's rise have pushed the
monthly gain for each of the three major U.S. stock indexes to
below 2 percent in the past two trading sessions.
At 12:19 p.m. ET (1619 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 175.9 points, or 0.96 percent, at 18,056.12. All
30 Dow components were in the red, with IBM's 1.3
percent fall to $170 weighing the most.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 54.69 points, or 1.07
percent, at 5,034.67 and the S&P 500 was down 19.52
points, or 0.92 percent, at 2,106.54.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the energy
index's 1.39 percent the biggest decline as oil prices
fell 2 percent partly due to the dollar's rally.
Apple fell 1.5 percent to $130.61 and was the
biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
Charter Communications' shares were up 1.9 percent
at $178.68 after it agreed to buy Time Warner Cable for
$55.8 billion. Time Warner Cable rose 6 percent to $181.62, well
below Charter's cash and stock offer of $195.71.
First Solar fell 6.7 percent, the biggest on the
S&P, to $51.40 after RBC downgraded the solar panel maker's
stock to "underperform" from "sector perform".
LivePerson jumped 14 percent at $10.20 after an
Israeli website reported software provider Nice Systems
was in talks to acquire the chat software firm. Nice was down
3.7 percent at $62.67.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,398
to 609, for a 3.94-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
2,088 issues fell and 611 advanced for a 3.42-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and seven
new lows while the Nasdaq Composite was recording 41 new highs
and 63 new lows.
