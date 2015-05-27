US STOCKS-Futures edge higher after dollar rally subsides

* Futures up: Dow 19 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

May 27 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday as the dollar retreated from its largest gain in two years and as worries about Greece receded.

* In early European trading, the dollar was down around a third of one percent against a basket of currencies, after jumping 1.3 percent on Tuesday, its biggest rise since July 2013.

* Greece and its European creditors have also played down fears that Athens would default on a payment to the International Monetary Fund next week.

* U.S. stocks recorded their steepest fall in three weeks on Tuesday as the dollar rallied after buoyant data fueled expectations that an interest rate hike could come sooner rather than later.

* Applications for U.S. home mortgages fell last week as interest rates rose, an industry group said on Wednesday.

* Tiffany's shares were up 6.6 percent to $91.19 in premarket trading after the luxury jeweler's quarterly profit beat estimates.

* Michael Kors Holdings fell 11 percent to $53.92 after the handbag maker reported its slowest sales growth in at least three and a half years as demand in North America weakened.

* Workday fell 8.6 percent to $84.50 after the software maker for human resource work forecast current-quarter billings below market expectations and reported a bigger quarterly net loss.

Futures snapshot at 7:29 a.m. ET (1129 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent, with 104,224 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.11 percent, on volume of 11,526 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.11 percent, with 16,115 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Savio D'Souza)