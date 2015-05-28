US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower amid worries about Greece

* Weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly
* Avago rises after agreeing to buy Broadcom for $37 bln
* Abercrombie & Fitch rises after positive forecast
* Futures down: Dow 60 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 28 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Thursday on concerns about a Greek default and an unexpected
rise in weekly jobless claims.
European officials downplayed talk that Greece and its
lenders were drafting an agreement that would provide Athens
much-needed debt relief.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 7,000
to a seasonally adjusted 282,000 for the week ended May 23, the
Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists on average had
expected claims falling to 270,000.
World markets were also under pressure after investors in
China said several major brokerages had tightened requirements
on margin financing, triggering fears of further steps to reduce
leverage in the red-hot market.
Wednesday was the strongest day for the S&P 500 since May 14
and the Nasdaq Composite's strongest since late January, lifting
it to its first record close since April 24.
However, low volumes and muted trading activity at the start
of summer suggested the gains were not sustainable.
"There is a loss of liquidity in the market," said Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"Investors should party as long as the music is playing
because once it stops you're going to have to deal with the
headache."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 4.50 points and
their fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract - indicated a lower open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were
down 60 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were off 6
points.
Avago shares rose 4.2 percent to $147.40 in
premarket trading after it agreed to buy fellow chipmaker
Broadcom for $37 billion. Broadcom fell 0.4 percent to
$56.90. Both stocks had risen strongly on Wednesday on reports
of an imminent deal.
Abercrombie & Fitch rose 3.8 percent to $20.40 after
the teen apparel retailer said it expects comparable sales to
improve in the second half of the year.
GoPro jumped 5.7 percent to $56.37 on reports that
the action camera maker will launch a new spherical camera mount
and a drone.
Sanderson Farms fell 3.5 percent to $81.54 after
the third-largest U.S. poultry producer reported
lower-than-expected quarterly net sales and profit.
(Additional reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)