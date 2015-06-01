REFILE-US STOCKS-U.S. stocks choppy in early trade on mixed economic data

(Corrects to "stocks" from "stock" in headline and first
paragraph)
* April construction spending up, consumer spending flat
* Manufacturing picks up in May
* Intel falls on Altera buy, weighs on S&P, Nasdaq
* Cancer drug maker's jump after data presentation
* Indexes down: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 1 U.S. stocks were choppy in early trading,
giving up their gains from a strong opening, as investors
digested a slew of data that sent a mixed picture on the pace of
the economy's recovery.
Data from ISM showed the pace of manufacturing growth rose
in May. Other data showed construction spending surged in April,
but consumer spending was unexpectedly flat.
The data left investor's with mixed thoughts about the
strength of the economy's recovery and, ultimately, when the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Monday that he
would like to begin raising rates as soon as possible, but risks
from the slowdown in China and Europe in particular loom large
even as growth at home is still not strong enough.
At 10:17 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 9.71 points, or 0.05 percent, at 18,000.97, the S&P 500
was down 3.3 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,104.09 and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 21.34 points, or 0.42 percent,
at 5,048.69.
Nine of the 10 major S&P indexes were lower, with the
utilities index the only one in the black with a 0.36
percent rise.
Intel shares fell 2 percent to $33.76 and were the
biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq after the company agreed
to buy programmable-chip maker Altera for $16.7
billion. Altera rose 6.1 percent to $51.83.
OM Group jumped 27 percent to $33.75 after Apollo
Global Management agreed to buy the magnet and battery
maker for $1.03 billion.
Citigroup was up 1.2 percent at $54.73 on a Wall
Street Journal report that the bank is expected to close its
troubled Banamex USA unit. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to
"buy" from "neutral".
Immunogen surged 51 percent, while Oncothyreon
jumped 18 percent, leading a rise in cancer drug
makers' stocks after they presented positive data at a
conference.
Molycorp fell 15 percent to 45 cents after it missed
an interest payment, heightening concerns that the struggling
rare earths miner could file for bankruptcy before the end of
the month.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,685
to 1,163, for a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the Nasdaq,
1,726 issues fell and 808 advanced for a 2.14-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and five new
lows while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)