CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open up on strong ADP jobs data

(Corrects drop in U.S. trade deficit to 19.2 percent from 26.6
percent in 7th paragraph)
* Private employers added 201,000 jobs in May vs est.
200,000
* U.S. trade deficit narrows in April
* ECB leaves cost of borrowing unchanged
* Synchronoss jumps on reports of possible sale
* Futures up: Dow 79 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 30.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 3 Wall Street was set to open higher after
data showed that the U.S. private sector added more jobs than
expected in May and the European Central Bank left interest
rates unchanged at record lows.
U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs last month, a
report by a payrolls processor ADP showed, higher than the
165,000 additions in April and economists' estimate of a gain of
200,000 for May.
The data is a precursor to the U.S. Labor Department's
non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public
and private-sector employment numbers.
"There was nothing disturbing in the numbers," said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott
in Philadelphia.
"The number is strong enough to create some sensitivity
around the timing of a rate hike in the second half of the
year."
The ECB's decision to leave rates unchanged was widely
expected after the central bank cut rates to rock-bottom levels
last September and said they had hit "the lower bound".
U.S. trade deficit narrowed 19.2 percent in April, the
largest decrease since early 2009, as exports of services hit a
record high and imports fell.
Investors have been keeping a keen eye on economic data for
clues on the timing of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve -
the first in nearly a decade.
Also due on Wednesday is the Institute for Supply
Management's non-manufacturing index for May at 10:00 a.m. ET
(1400 GMT).
At 8:56 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points,
or 0.37 percent, with 190,056 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100
e-minis were up 30.25 points, or 0.67 percent, on volume
of 33,723 contracts, while Dow e-minis were up 79
points, or 0.44 percent, with 29,976 contracts changing hands.
Synchronoss Technologies' shares jumped 18.5
percent to $50.40 in premarket trading after the Wall Street
Journal reported that the software maker was working on a
possible sale that could be valued at more than $2 billion.
Vera Bradley slumped 13 percent to $12.30 after the
handbag maker posted a quarterly loss and said it was not
attracting enough new customers.
Wendy's rose 2.5 percent to $11.38 after the
hamburger chain said it would buy back $1.4 billion of shares by
the end of 2016, including $211 million from Nelson Peltz's
Trian Group, its largest shareholder.
GoPro was up 3.3 percent at $60.30 after J.P.
Morgan raised its price target on the wearable camera maker's
stock.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr and Savio
D'Souza)