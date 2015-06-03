US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Greece worries fade, data impresses

* Greece's lenders signal willingness to compromise
* U.S. private employers add more jobs than forecast in May
* U.S. trade deficit narrows in April
* Synchronoss jumps on reports of possible sale
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 3 U.S. stocks rose in late morning trading
on Wednesday on growing hopes that Greece would avert a default
and as strong domestic data suggested the U.S. economic recovery
was on track.
Greece's international creditors signaled they were ready to
compromise to avert a debt default, with the country's prime
minister expected to hear the terms of the plan later on
Wednesday.
"Greece is driving the market sentiment today," said
Marshall Gause, chief executive officer of Geneva Fund Partners
in Denver, Colorado.
"As the risk around Greece is starting to significantly
reduce, investors are putting back money into U.S. equities."
The market also got a boost from data that showed U.S. trade
deficit narrowed in April after surging in March, while
companies picked up their hiring in May after a pullback the
previous month.
U.S. private employers added a higher-than-expected 201,000
jobs last month, a ADP report showed. The numbers are a
precursor to the U.S. Labor Department's non-farm payrolls
report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector
employment numbers.
Investors have been keeping a keen eye on economic data for
clues on the timing of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve -
the first in nearly a decade.
At 11:29 a.m. ET (1529 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 124.79 points, or 0.69 percent, at 18,136.73, the
S&P 500 was up 8.88 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,118.48
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 30.40 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,106.92.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
teleservices sector's 0.91 percent rise leading the
gains.
The utilities index fell 1.3 percent after U.S.
benchmark Treasury debt yields rose to three-week highs on the
strong employment report. Utilities and other dividend paying
shares tend to compete with bonds as investments.
Synchronoss Technologies' shares jumped 18 percent
to $50.18 after the Wall Street Journal reported that the
software maker was working on a possible sale that could be
valued at more than $2 billion.
Vera Bradley slumped 10.2 percent to a record low of
$12.70 after the handbag maker posted a quarterly loss and said
it was not attracting enough new customers.
Wendy's rose as much as 5.5 percent to a more than
7-year high of $11.71 after the hamburger chain said it would
buy back $1.4 billion of shares, including some from Nelson
Peltz's Trian Group, its largest shareholder.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,679
to 1,199, for a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,919 issues rose and 691 fell for a 2.78-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and four new
lows while the Nasdaq recorded 117 new highs and 17 new lows.
(Editing by Ted Kerr and Savio D'Souza)