US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Greece worries fade, data impresses

* Greece's lenders signal willingness to compromise
* Strong U.S. jobs, trade data points to economic rebound
* Rise in U.S. treasury yields weighs on utilities
* C.H. Robinson rally lifts transport stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 3 U.S. stocks were higher in early
afternoon trading on Wednesday on optimism that Greece was close
to an agreement to avoid a default and as strong domestic data
suggested an rebound in the economy.
Even as Greece warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment
due this week, its international creditors signaled they were
ready to compromise, with the country's prime minister expected
to hear terms of the plan later on Wednesday. France's president
suggested that an agreement was within reach.
"Greece is driving the market sentiment today," said
Marshall Gause, chief executive officer of Geneva Fund Partners
in Denver, Colorado.
"As the risk around Greece is starting to significantly
reduce, investors are putting back money into U.S. equities."
The market also got a boost from data that showed U.S. trade
deficit narrowed in April after surging in March, while
companies picked up their hiring in May after a pullback the
previous month.
Investors have been keeping a keen eye on economic data for
clues on the timing of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve -
the first in nearly a decade.
At 12:31 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 61.1 points, or 0.34 percent, at 18,073.04, the S&P 500
was up 2.91 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,112.51 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 17.17 points, or 0.34 percent,
at 5,093.69.
The strong employment report pushed U.S. benchmark Treasury
debt yields to their highest since November. That weighed on
utilities and other dividend paying shares, which tend to
compete with bonds as investments.
The utilities index fell 1.76 percent, down for a
second straight session, and was the biggest loser among the 10
major S&P 500 sectors.
Five of the sectors were higher, with the teleservices
sector's 0.78 percent rise leading the gains.
C.H. Robinson jumped 5.2 percent to $64.44, helping
the Dow Jones transportation index gain 1.1 percent and
recover from a recent spell of weakness.
Synchronoss Technologies' shares jumped 18.8
percent to $50.54 after the Wall Street Journal reported that
the software maker was working on a possible sale that could be
valued at more than $2 billion.
Wendy's rose as much as 5.5 percent to a more than
7-year high of $11.71 after the hamburger chain said it would
buy back $1.4 billion of shares, including some from Nelson
Peltz's Trian Group, its largest shareholder.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,480
to 1,474, for a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,797 issues rose and 868 fell for a 2.07-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and four new
lows while the Nasdaq recorded 123 new highs and 17 new lows.
(Editing by Ted Kerr and Savio D'Souza)