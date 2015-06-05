US STOCKS-Wall St dips as jobs report stronger than expected

* May payrolls increase by 280,000 vs est 225,000
* Average hourly earnings increase
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 5 U.S. stocks slipped on Friday after data
showed that U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in May and wages
picked up, signs of momentum in the economy that could revive
expectations of an interest rate hike in September.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 280,000 last month, the
largest gain since December, and above the 225,000 that
economists polled by Reuters had expected. Average hourly
earnings grew by eight cents.
The better-than-expected jobs report signaled that growth
was gaining traction, but Wall Street took a dim view as a
potential rate hike could increase the cost of borrowing.
Bolstered by cheap credit, the U.S. stock market is trading
at record levels but has stayed within a narrow trading range as
investors look for more clarity on the economy.
The Fed has kept overnight rates near zero since December
2008 and the economy's sluggishness had left markets doubting
whether the Fed would be able to raise rates this year.
The dollar extended gains against a basket of currencies
after the jobs data, while yields on 10-year U.S.
Treasuries surged to their highest since October.
"I think the report is a nice confirmation that the U.S.
economy is still a winner coming out of a weak winter based on
other factors," said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington
Trust.
At 9:43 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 57.59 points, or 0.32 percent, at 17,847.99, the S&P 500
was down 6.96 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,088.88 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 26.03 points, or 0.51
percent, at 5,033.09.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
utilities index leading losses with a 1.24 percent
drop.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William
Dudley speaks before the Economic Club of Minnesota in
Minneapolis at 12:40 p.m. ET (1640 GMT). Investors will keep an
eye on the speech for his take on the monthly jobs data.
European shares were on track for their worst week of the
year as a losing streak for bonds rumbled on and with wary
investors anticipating more debt drama over Greece.
Greece delayed a payment to the International Monetary Fund
as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras demanded changes to tough terms
from international creditors for aid to stave off default.
Tsipras is set to address the Greek parliament at 11:00 a.m. ET.
JA Solar shares jumped 13.6 percent to $9.18 after
receiving a takeover offer from Chief Executive Baofang Jin that
values that company at about $489 million.
Wal-Mart inched down 0.5 percent at $73.73 after the
company elected Vice Chairman Greg Penner as chairman, replacing
family scion Rob Walton.
Zumiez dropped 15.5 percent to $25.24 as it
estimated current-quarter profit and revenue below analysts'
expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered the advancers on the NYSE by
2,312 to 476, for a 4.86-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the
Nasdaq, 1,647 issues fell and 629 advanced for a 2.62-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and five new
lows while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 21 new lows.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)