US STOCKS-Wall St mixed after jobs growth signals Sept rate hike

By Tanya Agrawal
June 5 U.S. stocks were mixed in choppy trading
on Friday after data showed that U.S. job growth rose sharply in
May and wages picked up, signs of momentum in the economy that
revived expectations of an interest rate hike in September.
The strong jobs data indicated that growth was gaining
traction, but Wall Street took a dim view as a rate hike could
increase the cost of borrowing.
Traders are now betting the Fed will start raising interest
rates as soon as October, and will make a second increase early
next year.
The Fed has kept overnight rates near zero since December
2008 and the economy's sluggishness had raised doubts the Fed
would be able to raise rates this year.
Bolstered by cheap credit, the U.S. stock market is trading
at record levels but has stayed within a narrow trading range as
investors look for more clarity on the economy.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 280,000 last month, the
biggest gain since December, and above the 225,000 that
economists polled by Reuters had expected. Average hourly
earnings grew by eight cents.
The dollar extended gains against a basket of currencies
after the jobs data, while yields on 10-year U.S.
Treasuries surged to their highest since October.
"I expect the Federal Reserve to hike this year, probably in
September," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at
Allianz in Newport Beach, California.
"It would do so in the context of the 'loosest tightening'
in the modern history of central banks: a very shallow path,
highly conditional and a terminal point below historical
averages."
At 11:24 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 6.81 points, or 0.04 percent, at 17,898.77, the S&P 500
was up 0.86 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,096.7 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 8.33 points, or 0.16 percent, at
5,067.45.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
utilities index leading the losses with a 1.18 percent
drop. Energy and financials were the only
sectors in positive territory.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William
Dudley speaks before the Economic Club of Minnesota in
Minneapolis at 12:40 p.m. ET (1640 GMT). Investors will keep an
eye on the speech for his take on the monthly jobs data.
European shares were on track for their worst week of the
year as a losing streak for bonds rumbled on and with wary
investors anticipating more debt drama over Greece.
Wal-Mart inched down 0.4 percent at $73.85 after the
company elected Vice Chairman Greg Penner as chairman, replacing
family scion Rob Walton.
Zumiez dropped 18.7 percent to $24.18 as it
estimated current-quarter profit and revenue below analysts'
expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered the advancers on the NYSE by
1,757 to 1,193, for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the
Nasdaq, 1,351 issues rose and 1,209 fell for a 1.12-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and five new
lows while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 34 new lows.
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty