RPT-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as selloff eases

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
* U.S. dollar hits three-week low
* Weekly applications for home mortgages rise
* HCC Insurance jumps on $7.5 bln offer
* Francesca's Holdings slumps after results
* Futures up: Dow 42 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 10 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing
streak as a selloff in the equities market took a breather.
U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday as financial and consumer
staples stocks bounced.
Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week, while
interest rates hit their highest level since November 2014, data
released on Wednesday showed.
Investors continue to await on the timing of the first rate
hike since 2006 by the U.S. Federal Reserve as economic data
point to a recovering U.S. economy, which had come to a
standstill in the first quarter.
The Fed has said it will raise rates once it sees evidence
that the economy is improving. Last week, May employment report
showed that the labor market continued to strengthen.
"The market will drift for a while as clients look for fresh
new investment ideas and wait for the next quarterly earnings
season," said Brian Fenske, head of sales trading at ITG in New
York.
"The big story is still the rate hike and how the world will
react when it is eventually announced."
European shares also snapped a six-day losing streak, with
German equities rebounding from their lowest level since
February as traders said the recent selloff had gone too far.
U.S. bond prices slipped as they were hit by this week's
flood of supply, sending the 10-year U.S. benchmark bond yield
to an eight-month high of 2.458 percent.
The U.S. dollar index hit a three-week low, with
analysts pointing to debate around the G7 summit regarding the
speed of the dollar's rise as the U.S. prepares to end years of
cheap central-bank cash.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.29 percent,
with 175,600 contracts traded at 8:50 a.m. ET (1250 GMT), while
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.17 percent,
on volume of 29,802 contracts and Dow e-minis were up 42
points, or 0.24 percent, with 26,777 contracts changing hands.
HCC Insurance Holdings shares rose 3 percent to $77
in premarket trading after Tokio Marine Holdings said
it had agreed to buy U.S. specialty insurer for $7.5 billion.
Netflix was up 1 percent to $654 a day after
shareholders approved a massive increase in the number of shares
the company is authorized to issue, the first step toward a
possible stock split.
Francesca's Holdings slumped 10.5 percent to $87.77
after the women's apparel and accessories retailer reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales and forecast second-quarter
profit and sales below analysts' estimates.
Johnson Controls rose 4.1 percent to $53.66 after
the auto parts maker said it was exploring strategic options for
the separation of its automotive business.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)