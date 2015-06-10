US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on report Germany may consider Greece aid

* U.S. dollar hits three-week low
* Weekly applications for home mortgages rise
* Netflix hits new record-high
* Indexes up: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 10 Wall Street surged in late morning
trading on Wednesday after a Bloomberg report that Germany may
be satisfied with Greece committing to at least one economic
reform in return for aid.
All three major indexes rose more than 1 percent on the same
day for the first time in a month.
The blue-chip Dow Industrial Average opened higher for the
first time in 5 days, while the Nasdaq Composite snapped a
four-day losing streak, rising the most in a month. The S&P was
positive for the second day in a row.
The German government may settle for a clear commitment by
Greece to a measure up front to unlock aid, Bloomberg reported,
citing two people familiar with Germany's position. (bloom.bg/1BYRRg4)
"The report definitely added to the bullish sentiment of the
market and stocks jumped on it. No question about it," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
Investors are looking for more clarity on the timing of the
first rate hike since 2006 by the U.S. Federal Reserve as
economic data points to a recovering U.S. economy, which had
come to a standstill in the first quarter.
Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week, while
interest rates hit their highest level since November 2014, data
released on Wednesday showed.
"We've been seeing this low volume and narrow range-bound
trading for a while," said Scott Wren, senior global equity
strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis,
Missouri.
"I think we will see a nominal hate hike in September
because the Fed is eager to get the normalization process
started."
The U.S. dollar index hit a three-week low, with
analysts pointing to debate around the G7 summit regarding the
speed of the dollar's rise as the U.S. prepares to end years of
cheap central-bank cash.
At 11:48 a.m. ET (1548 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 252.81 points, or 1.42 percent, at 18,016.85, the
S&P 500 was up 25.27 points, or 1.21 percent, at 2,105.42
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 64.60 points, or 1.29
percent, at 5,078.47.
All the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
technology index, leading the gainers with a 1.57
percent rise. Energy and Financial stocks were also higher, with
the prospect of higher interest rates boosting financial stocks.
Apple's 1.2 percent rise gave the biggest boost to
the Nasdaq and the S&P, while Goldman Sachs' 1.9 percent
increase was the biggest driver for the Dow.
HCC Insurance Holdings shares rose 35.8 percent to
$76.98 after Tokio Marine Holdings said it had agreed
to buy U.S. specialty insurer for $7.5 billion.
Netflix was up 5.7 percent at $684.32 - a new
record-high - a day after shareholders approved a massive
increase in the number of shares the company is authorized to
issue, the first step toward a possible stock split.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,327
to 619. On the Nasdaq, 2,066 issues rose and 581 fell.
Twenty six stocks on the S&P 500 index hit a 52-week high
and four a 52-week low. The Nasdaq recorded 130 highs and 23
lows.
