REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St up on report Germany may consider Greece aid

By Tanya Agrawal
June 10 U.S. stocks were higher in afternoon
trading on Wednesday after a Bloomberg report that Germany may
be satisfied with Greece committing to at least one economic
reform in return for aid.
All three major indexes rose more than 1 percent on the same
day for the first time in a month.
The blue-chip Dow Industrial Average opened higher after
four days of declines. The Nasdaq Composite snapped a four-day
losing streak, rising the most in a month, while the S&P was
positive for the second day in a row.
The German government may settle for a clear commitment by
Greece to a measure up front to unlock aid, Bloomberg reported,
citing two people familiar with Germany's position. (bloom.bg/1BYRRg4)
A German spokesman told Reuters that Germany would support a
Greek debt deal only if it had the approval of the three lending
institutions.
"Optics matter a great deal particularly with regards to
Greece," said Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool
Group in New York.
"Any sense the talks have the potential to find some sort of
middle ground is a very constructive narrative for equities."
U.S. and European stocks have been under pressure as
investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates sooner
rather than later.
The Fed has said it will raise rates only if data points to
a recovery in the U.S. economy, which had come to a standstill
in the first quarter.
Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week, while
interest rates hit their highest level since November 2014, data
released on Wednesday showed.
"I think we will see a nominal rate hike in September
because the Fed is eager to get the normalization process
started," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at
Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis, Missouri.
The U.S. dollar index hit a three-week low, with
analysts pointing to debate around the G7 summit regarding the
speed of the dollar's rise as the U.S. prepares to end years of
cheap central-bank cash.
At 13:11 p.m. ET (1711 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 255.14 points, or 1.44 percent, at 18,019.18, the
S&P 500 was up 26.69 points, or 1.28 percent, at 2,106.84
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 68.70 points, or 1.37
percent, at 5,082.56.
All the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
technology index, leading the gainers with a 1.69
percent rise. Energy and Financial stocks were also higher, with
the prospect of higher interest rates boosting financial stocks.
Microsoft's 2.3 percent increase provided the
biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq, while Goldman Sachs's
1.9 percent rise was the biggest driver on Dow.
HCC Insurance Holdings shares rose 36.2 percent to
$77.22 after Tokio Marine Holdings said it had agreed
to buy U.S. specialty insurer for $7.5 billion.
Netflix was up 5.4 percent at $681.85 - a new
record-high - a day after shareholders approved a massive
increase in the number of shares the company is authorized to
issue, the first step toward a possible stock split.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,351
to 659. On the Nasdaq, 2,095 issues rose and 623 fell.
Thirty two stocks on the S&P 500 index hit a 52-week high
and four a 52-week low. The Nasdaq recorded 152 highs and 27
lows.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)