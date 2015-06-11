US STOCKS-Futures mixed as investors await data

* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 1.25 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

June 11 U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Thursday as investors awaited retail sales and weekly jobless claims data, a day after the Dow moved back into positive territory for the year.

* U.S. shares jumped on Wednesday, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks and optimism that Greece may be closer to reaching a deal with creditors.

* The World Bank joined the International Monetary Fund in urging the U.S. Federal Reserve to hold off on a rate hike until next year to avoid worsening exchange rate volatility and crimping global growth.

* Investors to keep a close eye on Thursday's data for signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy after growth came to a standstill in the first quarter.

* U.S. retail sales are likely to have rebounded in May as consumers stepped up purchases of automobiles. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). Other data expected to be released on Thursday includes import and export prices and weekly jobless claims numbers.

* European shares saw fresh gains after their best day in over a month and as bets that the United States could be edging towards its first interest rate rise kept upward pressure on global bond yields and the dollar.

* Economists and top Wall Street banks expect the Fed to raise rates in September, which would be the central bank's first hike in almost a decade and would finally mark a turn in the direction of the flow of easy money that has repeatedly driven world stocks and bond prices to record highs in recent years.

* Box shares jumped 11.3 percent to $19.80 in premarket trading after the cloud storage provider raised its full-year forecast.

* Amgen rose 1.1 percent to $157.25, a day after an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended approval of its cholesterol-lowering drug.

* Dow component Nike inched up 0.5 percent to $103.80 after it won an eight-year merchandising and marketing contract with the National Basketball Association, replacing Adidas as the exclusive apparel provider.

Futures snapshot at 7:28 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.05 percent, with 114,791 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.03 percent, on volume of 14,583 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.02 percent, with 13,971 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)