US STOCKS-Wall St weaker as Greece debt talks hit stalemate

* Greece talks suffer setback after IMF quits
* May producer prices record biggest gain in more than 2-1/2
years
* Twitter rises after CEO quits
* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 12 U.S. stocks fell in lackluster trading
and trimmed their gains for the week, pressured by a setback in
Greece's debt talks and increased possibility of a September
rate hike.
Still, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were
on track to close higher for the week, after posting declines
for two weeks in a row.
Greece said it would not cross its "red lines" as it looked
to intensify political negotiations for an agreement, saying the
International Monetary Fund's move to quit bailout talks was
aimed at putting pressure on Athens.
Investors were also edgy ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
Open Market Committee meeting next week - the central bank's
last meeting before September - which may provide clues on the
timing of an interest rate hike.
An increase in rates will tighten the flow of easy money
that has driven stocks and bond prices to record highs and raise
borrowing costs for companies.
Economists and top Wall Street banks expect the Fed to raise
rates in September, in what could be the central bank's first
hike in almost a decade.
"We've been at the zero interest rate policy, which is the
right policy during a crisis, but we're not in a time of
crisis," said Tom Digenan, head of U.S. equities, UBS Global
Asset Management.
"It's good for the longer-term economy to get the rate up so
that you do have some bullets in the barrel when you need it."
At 11:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 160.82 points, or 0.89 percent, at
17,878.55, the S&P 500 was down 16.09 points, or 0.76
percent, at 2,092.77 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
36.39 points, or 0.72 percent, at 5,046.12.
Exxon Mobil's 1.3 percent fall weighed the most on
the S&P 500, while Apple's 0.6 percent decline was the
biggest drag on Nasdaq. The Dow was weighed down by UnitedHealth
Group's 1.1 decline.
All the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the energy
index leading the declines as oil prices fell.
U.S. producer prices in May recorded their biggest increase
in more than 2-1/2 years as the cost of gasoline and food rose,
suggesting that an oil-driven downward drift in prices was
nearing an end.
The stabilization in producer prices should support views
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
While the labor market had tightened, there had been few clear
signs that inflation was poised to rise back toward the Fed's 2
percent target.
U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than expected in June,
with the index on consumer sentiment coming in at 94.6, above
the forecast of 91.5 among economists polled by Reuters.
Twitter Inc's shares were up 1.1 percent at $36.24,
a day after Chief Executive Officer Dick Costolo abruptly
announced he was stepping down.
Leapfrog Enterprises slumped 23.4 percent to $1.58
after the toymaker posted a wider quarterly loss.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,980
to 879. On the Nasdaq, 1,694 issues fell and 853 rose.
Four stocks on the S&P 500 index hit a 52-week high and
eight a 52-week low. The Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 20 new
lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)