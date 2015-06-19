US STOCKS-U.S. futures higher a day after Nasdaq set record high

* Futures up: Dow 37 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 19 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Friday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite index broke
its last standing milestone from the dot-com era as it set a
record intraday high.
* Wall Street was boosted by Thursday's strong data, which
pointed to signs that the U.S. economy was recovering after
growth came to a halt earlier in the year.
* U.S. consumer prices last month increased the most in more
than two years, jobless claims applications last week fell to a
near 15-year low and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region
in June accelerated to a six-month high.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve's perceived dovishness regarding
the pace of a rate hike also continued to boost equities.
* Investors may see a spike in volume and volatility at the
open and towards the closing bell as Friday marks a "quadruple
witching" day - the expiration of stock options, index options,
index futures and single-stock futures - as traders close
hedging positions or roll them over at the last minute.
* The Greece crisis also showed no signs of receding. Euro
zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to
avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and
government revenue slumped as the debt talks drag on.
* San Francisco Fed president John Williams is due to speak
before the National Bureau of Economic Research East Asian
Seminar on Economics in San Francisco, while Cleveland Fed
president Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak before the
Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland and Philadelphia Policy
Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
* ConAgra Foods' shares were up 6 percent at $41.47
in premarket trading after activist hedge fund Jana Partners
took a stake in the company.
* Amgen inched up 0.3 percent at $160.67 after it
said its drug met the main goal of improving overall survival in
metastatic colorectal cancer patients who have not responded to
chemotherapy.
Futures snapshot at 7:23 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.12
percent, with 111,385 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.15
percent, on volume of 10,689 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 37 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 673 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)