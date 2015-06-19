US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat a day after Nasdaq sets record

* "Quadruple witching" to add to volatility
* Indexes set to close higher for the week
* Greece crisis continues
* Futures: Dow up 15 pts, S&P down 0.5 pts, Nasdaq up 6.5
pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 19 U.S. stocks were set to open little
changed on Friday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite index broke
its last standing milestone from the dot-com era as it set a
record intraday high.
All three major indexes were on track to end the week
higher.
Wall Street was boosted by Thursday's strong data, which
pointed to signs that the U.S. economy was recovering after
growth came to a halt earlier in the year.
U.S. consumer prices last month increased the most in more
than two years, jobless claims applications last week fell to a
near 15-year low and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region
in June accelerated to a six-month high.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's perceived dovishness regarding
the pace of a rate hike also continued to boost equities.
Investors may see a spike in volume and volatility at the
open and towards the closing bell as Friday marks a "quadruple
witching" day - the expiration of stock options, index options,
index futures and single-stock futures - as traders close
hedging positions or roll them over at the last minute.
"We might see a little bit of a rest from yesterday's
rally," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"The kind of rally we had yesterday was as much on technical
factors as fundamentals."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.5 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a flat open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 15
points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 6.5 points.
The Greece crisis also showed no signs of receding. Euro
zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to
avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and
government revenue slumped as the debt talks drag on.
San Francisco Fed president John Williams is due to speak
before the National Bureau of Economic Research East Asian
Seminar on Economics in San Francisco, while Cleveland Fed
president Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak before the
Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland and Philadelphia Policy
Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
ConAgra Foods' shares were up 5.4 percent at $41.25
in premarket trading after activist hedge fund Jana Partners
took a stake in the company.
Macerich slumped 8 percent to $75.90 as Simon
Property Group exits its ownership stake in the No.3
U.S. mall owner, sources told Reuters.
Carmax fell 4.7 percent to $68.55 after the
company's quarterly revenue missed estimates.
Airmedia Group shares jumped 40.34 percent to $4.94
after the digital advertising service provider received a buyout
offer from a group led by CEO Herman Man Guo.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)