US STOCKS-Wall Street opens higher on Greek deal hopes

* Global markets higher on Greece deal optimism
* Existing home sales data expected
* Nasdaq hits new record high
* Cigna shares up after rebuffing Anthem's $47 bln offer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 22 Wall Street opened higher on Monday,
with the Nasdaq Composite index hitting a new record high, after
optimism grew that Greece may be able to strike a last-minute
deal with its international creditors to avert a default.
Nasdaq touched a high of 5,156.98, surpassing the previous
high of 5,143.32 it had set last week.
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said proposals from
Greece were positive and could be the basis of an agreement
later this week.
EU Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici earlier said he
was "convinced" that euro zone leaders who held an emergency
meeting in Brussels would find a way out of the Greek
crisis.
Athens needs fresh funds to avoid defaulting on a $1.8
billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on
June 30, and a possible exit from the euro zone.
Global stocks were higher on Monday with European shares
hitting their highest level in over a week.
"The Greece situation has a psychological effect on
investors," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"If Greece were to exit the euro, it raises speculation on
the future of its peripheral nations and so if we do see a
breakthrough in the talk, expect the markets to rally."
U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as Greek worries weighed
but the three major indexes were higher for the week on hopes
that the U.S. Federal Reserve's planned rate hike will be slower
than previously anticipated.
Sales of previously owned homes likely recovered last
month, data from the National Association of Realtors is
expected to show. Economists expect existing home sales to have
jumped 4.4 percent to a 5.26 million unit-rate in May. The data
is expected at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT)
At 9:54 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 124.48 points, or 0.69 percent, at 18,140.43, the S&P 500
was up 14.87 points, or 0.7 percent, at 2,124.86 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 35.78 points, or 0.7 percent, at
5,152.78.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the
healthcare index leading the gains.
The market was also boosted by M&A chatter over the weekend
as companies rush to make the best of the zero-rate interest
environment before an expected hike this year.
Cigna's shares rose 6.2 percent to $164.79 after the
health insurer rebuffed Anthem's $47 billion merger
proposal on Sunday. Anthem was up 3.9 percent to $171.41.
Humana was up 1.4 percent at $205.15 as sources said
Cigna along with Aetna are participating in an auction
to acquire the company. Aetna was up 4 percent at $129.03.
Williams Cos jumped 24.1 percent to $60 after Energy
Transfer Equity confirmed it had made a $48 billion
unsolicited bid for the natural gas pipeline company. Williams
rejected the offer as too low.
Fitbit soared 12.8 percent to $36.64, building on
last week's impressive IPO, which valued the maker of wearable
fitness-tracking devices at $6.5 billion.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,025
to 745. On the Nasdaq, 1,758 issues rose and 695 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 45 new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 145 new highs and 8 new lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)