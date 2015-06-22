US STOCKS-Wall Street up on Greece hopes, M&A chatter

* Global markets higher on Greece deal optimism
* Existing home sales surges to 5-1/2- year high
* Nasdaq hits new record high
* Healthcare stocks rise after M&A chatter
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.63 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 22 U.S. stocks were higher in early
afternoon trading on Monday, helped by a surge in M&A chatter,
particularly in the healthcare sector, and on hopes that a deal
was nearer to avert a looming crisis in Greece.
The Nasdaq Composite index rose to a record 5,159.36 points,
while the S&P 500 came just five points shy of its all-time
high.
Healthcare stocks led the gain, with the index
rising 0.88 percent on the back on deal activity in the sector.
Stocks also got a boost after euro zone finance ministers
welcomed new Greek proposals for a cash-for-reform deal.
The Eurogroup, however, remained cautious and said the
proposals required detailed study and it would take several days
to determine whether they can lead to an agreement.
"We will work very hard in the next few days, the
institutions with the Greek government, to get that deal this
week," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the 19-nation Eurogroup,
told a news conference.
Athens needs fresh funds to avoid defaulting on a $1.8
billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on
June 30, and a possible exit from the euro zone.
"Now you're seeing the leaders of (euro zone) countries
meeting to reach a deal and the hope that a deal is on the
horizon is reflected in the rally today," said Scott Brown,
chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
U.S. home resales in May surged to their highest in five and
a half years as first-time buyers piled into the market, the
latest indication that housing and overall economic activity
were gathering steam in the second quarter.
At 12:42 p.m. ET (1642 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 105.66 points, or 0.59 percent, at 18,121.61, the
S&P 500 was up 13.38 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,123.37
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 31.94 points, or 0.62
percent, at 5,148.94.
Cigna's shares rose 5.4 percent to $163.56 after the
health insurer rebuffed Anthem's $47 billion merger
proposal on Sunday. Anthem was up 3.9 percent to $171.62.
Humana rose as much as 2.3 percent before reversing
course to trade down 1.2 percent to $199.87 as sources said
Cigna along with Aetna are participating in an auction
to acquire the company. Aetna was up 4 percent at $129.01.
Williams Cos soared 24 percent to $59.94 after
Energy Transfer Equity confirmed it had made a $48
billion unsolicited bid for the natural gas pipeline company.
Williams rejected the offer as too low.
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia slumped 12.6 percent
to $6.10 after Sequential Brands agreed to buy the
company in a deal that values it at about $353 million. Martha
Stewart shares had risen about 37 percent over two days after
news of the deal emerged.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,861
to 1,115. On the Nasdaq, 1,733 issues rose and 994 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 50 new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 189 new highs and 16 new lows.
