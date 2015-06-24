US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower as Greece deal optimism fades

* First-qtr GDP contracted 0.2 pct vs earlier estimate of
By Tanya Agrawal
June 24 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday
after a setback in Greece's debt talks even as data showed that
the U.S. economy's first-quarter contraction was smaller than
earlier thought.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has attacked the stance
of "certain" creditors as "strange" because they rejected
proposals presented by Athens to bridge a budget gap, a
government official said without referring to specific proposals
or which of the three institutions Tsipras was blaming for the
deadlock.
Tsipras will meet the heads of the European Central Bank,
the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission in
Brussels before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers at
1300 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).
Greece needs fresh funds to avoid defaulting on a $1.8
billion debt repayment to the IMF on June 30.
"Tensions seem elevated between Greece and its creditors,"
said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"There are worries that if Greece defaults, how will it
affect the global economy because of the ramifications in
peripheral nations like Portugal, Spain and Italy."
The U.S. Commerce Department said gross domestic product
fell at a 0.2 percent annual rate in the January-March quarter,
instead of the 0.7 percent it estimated last month.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, was revised to a growth of 2.1
percent from 1.8 percent.
Investors have been keeping a keen eye on economic data to
see if the U.S. economy has recovered from a slow start at the
beginning of the year. The Federal Reserve has said it remains
data-dependent and expects to raise rates when it sees a
sustained rebound in the economy.
Most economists and top Wall Street banks expect the Fed to
raise rates in September as data points to a recovery.
Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week as
interest rates dipped. The Mortgage Bankers Association said its
seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity,
which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose
1.6 percent in the week ended June 19.
At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 61.83 points, or 0.34 percent, at 18,082.24, the S&P 500
was down 3.51 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,120.69 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 9.25 points, or 0.18
percent, at 5,150.84.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
materials index leading the declines with a 0.32
percent drop.
Netflix shares were up 2.4 percent at $697.43, a
day after the company's board approved a seven-for-one stock
split. Netflix's shares have almost doubled this year.
Lennar rose 5.5 percent to $51.68 after the
second-largest U.S. homebuilder reported a better-than-expected
33 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at
higher prices.
Ford Motor was up 1.4 percent at $15.51 after the
company said it will test new car-sharing programs with U.S. and
UK partners as part of a strategy to embrace alternatives to
traditional car ownership.
Alcobra fell 15.4 percent to $7.07 after its drug
failed in a mid-stage trial to treat a type of genetic disorder
that could cause autism and attention deficit hyperactivity
disorder.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,557 to 990. On the Nasdaq, 1,344 issues fell and 794 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed six 52-week highs and no new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 11 new lows.
