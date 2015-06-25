US STOCKS-U.S. futures higher ahead of data release

* Futures up: Dow 95 pts, S&P 11 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

June 25 U.S. stock index futures were higher ahead of a bunch of data on Thursday, a day after a broad decline in markets due to concerns of a Greek debt default.

* Talks between Greece and its international creditors stumbled, with euro zone finance ministers accusing the country of refusing to compromise ahead of a deadline next week when an International Monetary Fund loan of $1.8 billion comes due.

* Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday as it took cues from the latest situation in Greece, with all 10 major S&P 500 sectors closing in the red.

* Investors will continue to keep an eye on data due today for signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy, which came to a crawl in the first quarter, as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade.

* The U.S. Commerce Department releases reading for May consumer spending growth and data for personal income, which is likely to have increased 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent in April. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* Weekly unemployment numbers are expected to have increased to a seasonally adjusted 272,000 last week from 267,000 the previous week.

* Financial firm Markit releases its Purchasing Managers Index for June at 9:45 a.m. ET, which is expected to have increased slightly to 56.7 from 56.2 in May.

* Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo is scheduled to speak at an economics conference in New York at 8:00 a.m. ET, while Fed Governor Jerome Powell will speak before the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, in Kansas City, Missouri.

* Barnes & Noble shares slumped 27.8 percent at $19 in premarket trading ahead of the company's quarterly results.

* Molycorp fell 24.2 percent to 27 cents after the rare earths miner filed for bankruptcy protection to restructure $1.7 billion of debt.

* Cree fell 5.4 percent to $28.90, a day after the company cut its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.

* Winnebago Industries rose 3 percent to $21.32. after the motorhomes maker reported a 7.6 pct rise in quarterly revenue helped by higher shipments of its motorhomes.

Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.5 percent, with 150,568 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21.75 points, or 0.48 percent, on volume of 28,325 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 95 points, or 0.53 percent, with 26,917 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Don Sebastian)