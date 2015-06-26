US STOCKS-U.S. stocks rise slightly on hopes for Greece bailout

* Euro zone can help Greece repay debt in bailout extension
* Seven of the 10 S&P 500 sectors up
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct
By Sweta Singh
June 26 U.S. stocks rose slightly on Friday as
investors were encouraged by signals of a possible deal between
Greece and its creditors that could help the country avert a
debt default.
Euro zone partners offered to release billions in frozen aid
in a last-minute push to win Greece's acceptance for a
cash-for-reform deal.
Greece failed to clinch a deal with its international
creditors on Thursday.
"For most part we are trading off any news that comes out of
Greece. I am looking for an agreement that falls somewhere in
between full compliance and default," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
Investors also await the annual tweaks to the makeup of
Russell stock indexes that may produce a rush of transactions
worth over $40 billion in the final moments of trading on
Friday.
University of Michigan's final reading on the overall index
on consumer sentiment for June was 96.1, higher than its
preliminary reading of 94.6.
At 10:09 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 105.34 points, or 0.59 percent, at 17,995.7, the S&P 500
was up 5.05 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,107.36 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 1.99 points, or 0.04 percent, at
5,114.18.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
consumer discretionary index leading the gainers with
a 0.63 percent rise.
Finish Line shares rose 5.6 percent to $28.50 after
the athletic shoes and apparel retailer reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.
Nike shares rose 4.7 percent to $110.15 after the
world's largest footwear maker reported a better-than-expected
profit as it sold more high-margin shoes and apparel at higher
prices.
Micron Technology shares were down 17 percent at
$19.86 after the chipmaker said it expects a further decline in
prices of chips used in personal computers, and forecast revenue
for the current quarter well below market estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,502
to 1,300, for a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,332 issues rose and 1,131 fell for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and 19 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 83 new highs and 26 new lows.
