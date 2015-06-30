US STOCKS-U.S. futures rise on hopes of last-minute Greece deal

* Futures up: Dow 62 pts, S&P 9.25 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts

By Sweta Singh

June 30 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, a day after the Dow and the S&P 500 registered their worst session since October, as investors hoped for a last-minute deal on Greece.

* The European Commission made its final push to try to persuade Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept a bailout deal he has rejected before.

* Greece is hours away from a defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro loan from in International Monetary Fund. A Greek government official said the country would not pay the installment.

* Chinese stocks rallied more than 5 percent on Tuesday afternoon after falling nearly 5 percent in early trade, providing some relief to investors.

* While the Greek economy is small, and U.S. corporations have limited exposure to the country, investors are concerned about the fallout across Europe if the country exits the euro zone.

* The U.S. Conference Board, an industry group, issues its index of consumer attitudes for the month of June. Consumer confidence is expected to rise to 97.3 in June. The data is expected at 10:00 ET (1400 GMT)

* General Electric rose 0.26 percent in premarket trading after it said it would sell its European private equity financing unit to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking for more than $2 billion.

* Juno Therapeutics rose 39 percent after Celgene signed a 10-year partnership with Juno to develop therapies for indications such as rheumatoid arthritis. Celgene was down 1.2 percent.

* ING'S U.S.-listed shares rose 3 percent after theflyonthewall.com reported Bofa Merrill Lynch raised its rating on the Netherlands-based bank.

Futures snapshot at 07:12 a.m. EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.45 percent, with 276,286 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14 points, or 0.32 percent, on volume of 37,764 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 62 points, or 0.35 percent, with 34,874 contracts changing hands. (Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)