US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds on hopes of Greece deal

* June consumer confidence data expected to rise
* U.S. home prices rise slower than expected in April
* Greece PM in last-minute talks with ECB
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.63 pct
(Updates to open)
By Sweta Singh
June 30 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday,
rebounding sharply from Monday's losses, as investors hoped
Greece would strike a last-minute deal to avoid an exit from the
euro zone.
Greece is hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro
repayment to the International Monetary Fund.
The European Commission made its final push to try to
persuade Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept a bailout
deal he has rejected before.
"We are looking at some sort of a bounce from yesterday's
sharp decline," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"This last-minute talk of a deal is basically causing some
short covering."
U.S. corporations have limited exposure to Greece, but
investors are concerned about the fallout across Europe if the
country exits the euro zone.
In Asia, Chinese stocks reversed course to end up
5.5 percent after the government and regulators stepped up
efforts to reverse a 20 percent slump in the past few
weeks.
In U.S. data, single-family home prices rose in April from a
year earlier but at a slower pace than forecast, a closely
watched survey said on Tuesday.
Investors are also awaiting June consumer confidence data,
scheduled to be released at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The index is
expected to rise to 97.3.
Investors have been closely watching data for clues on the
timing of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve. The
Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees a sustained
rebound in the economy.
At 9:54 a.m. EDT (1354 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 76.34 points, or 0.43 percent, at
17,672.69, the S&P 500 was up 10.86 points, or 0.53
percent, at 2,068.5 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
31.45 points, or 0.63 percent, at 4,989.92.
All of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
financials leading with a 0.88 percent gain.
Wells Fargo's shares rose nearly 1 percent to $1.19
in early trading, providing the biggest boost to the financials.
ConAgra Foods Inc fell 1.2 percent to $44.80 after
the packaged foods maker said it would exit its struggling
private label foods business and reported lower-than-expected
quarterly sales.
General Electric rose 0.8 percent after it said it
would sell its European private equity financing unit to Japan's
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking for more than $2 billion.
For-profit education provider Apollo Education fell
12.4 percent to $13.61 after the company reported
lower-than-expected sales on Monday.
Signal Genetics shares jumped 39 percent to become
the biggest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq after it signed an
agreement with a "leading" pharmaceutical company.
Juno Therapeutics surged 25 percent after Celgene
signed a 10-year partnership with the company.
Willis Group Holdings shares rose 6 percent to
$48.32 after the insurance broker said it would combine with
financial services provider Towers Watson & Co. Towers
Watson shares fell 2.7 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,184
to 638, for a 3.42-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,882 issues rose and 519 fell for a 3.63-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed 1 new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 38 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)