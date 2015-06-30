CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as Greece debt default looms

(Corrects to make clear that Anthony Conroy previously worked
* June consumer confidence rises higher than expected
* U.S. home prices rise slower than expected in April
* Merkel says she does not expect fresh developments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.41 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct
By Sweta Singh
June 30 U.S. stocks shed some of their early
gains on Tuesday as nervous investors wondered whether
last-minute talks would produce a bailout deal that would keep
Greece in the euro.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500
were up about 0.4 percent on the last day of the second
quarter, nearly halving early gains.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers she did not
expect any new developments, appearing to dash hopes of a deal
before Greece defaults on a 1.6 billion euro payment to the IMF.
Until there is clarity on Greece, the market will continue
to see increased volatility, said Anthony Conroy, who has
previouly worked as head trader for ConvergEx in New York.
Tuesday also brought a quarterly options expiration, which
could also increase market fluctuations. The U.S. Independence
Day holiday, being observed on Friday, means the weekly options
expiry is a day early this week.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of the premium
traders are willing to pay for protection against a drop in the
S&P 500, was slightly down at 18.81.
With a few hours of trading left in June, the Dow was headed
for a modest decline for the second quarter, while the S&P 500
was slightly positive.
On Monday, U.S. stocks fell sharply in heavy trading and the
S&P 500 and the Dow had their worst day since October.
U.S. corporations have limited exposure to Greece, but
investors are concerned about the fallout across Europe if the
country exits the euro zone.
In Asia, Chinese stocks reversed course to end up
5.5 percent after the government and regulators stepped up
efforts to halt a 20 percent slump in the past few
weeks.
In U.S. data, single-family home prices rose in April from a
year earlier but at a slower pace than forecast, a closely
watched survey said on Tuesday.
U.S. consumer confidence index rose higher-than-expected to
101.4. The consensus was 97.3.
Investors are keeping a close watch on data for clues on the
timing of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve. The
Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees a sustained
rebound in the economy.
At 11:27 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 72.61 points, or 0.41 percent, at 17,668.96, the S&P 500
was up 9.58 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,067.22 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 34.08 points, or 0.69 percent,
at 4,992.54.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
financials leading with a 0.6 percent gain.
McDonald's was the biggest drag on the Dow with a
0.3 percent decline.
For-profit education provider Apollo Education fell
13.9 percent to $13.39 after the company reported
lower-than-expected sales on Monday.
Signal Genetics shares jumped 39 percent to become
the biggest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq after it signed an
agreement with a "leading" pharmaceutical company.
Juno Therapeutics rose 18.3 percent to $54.86 after
Celgene signed a 10-year partnership with the company.
Willis Group Holdings shares rose 5 percent to
$47.67 after the insurance broker said it would combine with
financial services provider Towers Watson & Co. Towers
Watson shares fell 2.7 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,002
to 965, for a 2.07-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,836 issues rose and 833 fell for a 2.20-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed 3 new 52-week highs and 21 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 75 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)