US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as Greece default looms

* Greece submits new aid proposal to creditors
* June U.S. consumer confidence rises more than expected
* Home prices rise slower than expected in April
* Indexes up: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.61 pct
By Sweta Singh
June 30 U.S. stocks gave up some of their gains
in afternoon trading on Tuesday as investors remained on the
edge, hoping for a last-minute deal to keep Greece in the euro.
Greece submitted a new aid proposal to its creditors,
calling for debt restructuring in what seemed like a last-ditch
effort by Athens to resolve its impasse with lenders.
The country is hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion
euro ($1.8 billion) payment due to the International Monetary
Fund, leaving global markets on tenterhooks.
Volatility picked up as Tuesday also marked the expiration
of quarterly options. The U.S. Independence Day holiday, being
observed on Friday, means the weekly options expiry is a day
early this week.
"We will continue to see uncertainty and high levels of
volatility going into the next couple of weeks until we have a
more clear path of what may happen with Greece," said Omar
Aguilar, chief investment officer of equities at Charles Schwab
Investment Management in San Francisco.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of the premium
traders are willing to pay for protection against a drop in the
S&P 500, was up 0.6 percent at 18.97.
With just over two hours of trading left for the day, the
Dow and the S&P 500 were set to close negative for the quarter.
On Monday, U.S. stocks fell sharply in heavy trading and the
S&P 500 and the Dow had their worst day since October.
U.S. corporations have limited exposure to Greece, but
investors are concerned about the fallout across Europe if the
country exits the euro zone.
In Asia, Chinese stocks reversed course to end up
5.5 percent after the government and regulators stepped up
efforts to halt a 20 percent slump in the past few
weeks.
In U.S. data, single-family home prices rose in April from a
year earlier but at a slower pace than forecast, a closely
watched survey said on Tuesday.
U.S. consumer confidence index rose more than expected to
101.4. The consensus was 97.3.
Investors are keeping a close watch on data for clues on the
timing of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve. The
Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees a sustained
rebound in the economy.
At 13:36 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 48.55 points, or 0.28 percent, at 17,644.9, the S&P 500
was up 7.39 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,065.03 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 30.17 points, or 0.61 percent,
at 4,988.63.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
materials index leading with a 0.67 percent gain.
McDonald's was the biggest drag on the Dow with a
0.6 percent decline.
For-profit education provider Apollo Education's
shares fell 16.8 percent to $12.93 after the company reported
lower-than-expected sales on Monday.
ConAgra Foods Inc rose 1.2 percent to $43.99 after
the packaged foods maker said it would exit its struggling
private label foods business.
Rival TreeHouse Foods Inc rose 9 percent and was
among the top percentage gainers on the NYSE after analysts said
ConAgra's private-label exit could provide a lucrative
opportunity for TreeHouse.
Signal Genetics shares surged 60 percent to become
the biggest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq after the company
signed an agreement with a "leading" pharmaceutical company.
Willis Group Holdings shares pared some gains to
rise 4.3 percent to $47.35 after the insurance broker said it
would combine with financial services provider Towers Watson &
Co. Towers Watson shares fell 2.7 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,907
to 1,126, for a 1.69-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,770 issues rose and 966 fell for a 1.83-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index showed 4 new 52-week highs and 23 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 88 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)