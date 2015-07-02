US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on jobs data

* June nonfarm payrolls increase less than expected
* Average hourly earnings unchanged
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts; S&P 4.5 pts; Nasdaq 12 pts
By Sweta Singh
July 2 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Thursday after data showed labor market weakened in June,
indicating that the U.S. Federal Reserve could hold off on
raising interest rates in September.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 last month, below the
230,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.
Average hourly earnings were unchanged, taking the
year-on-year increase to a tepid 2.0 percent.
"It is a slightly disappointing payroll number. If anything,
it buys the Fed a little more time before the first rate hike,"
said Wilmer Stith, a fixed income portfolio manager at
Wilmington Trust in Baltimore.
"It puts September a little more in question," Stith added.
The jobs report was being closely watched for indications of
a rebound in the economy from a first-quarter slump.
The Fed has said that it will raise rates only if it sees
signs of a sustained recovery in the economy.
Futures contracts showed that traders now see January as the
first Fed meeting when a rate hike is more likely than not,
based on CME FedWatch, which tracks expectations using its Fed
funds futures contracts.
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December
2008, resulting in reduced borrowing costs for companies.
The jobs data overshadowed concerns over Greece, which has
weighed on the markets in recent weeks.
The Greek government aims to secure a deal with creditors on
Monday, a day after the referendum in which Greeks will vote on
whether to accept or reject a bailout offer made by lenders last
week.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.22 percent,
with 193,290 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up
12 points, or 0.27 percent, on volume of 32,510 contracts. Dow
e-minis were up 40 points, or 0.23 percent, with 21,538
contracts changing hands.
BP's U.S.-listed shares rose 3.3 pct to $40.55
premarket after oil and gas producer reached agreement with U.S.
and affected state governments to settle damages claim from Gulf
of Mexico oil spill.
HealthNet rose 16.6 percent to $75.91 after Centene
Corp said it would buy the healthcare management company
for an enterprise value of $6.8 billion. Centene shares rose 3.3
percent
Insurer MBIA Inc rose 6.3 percent to $6.25 after
Peurto Rico's PREPA avoided default by making a $415 million
payment to creditors.
Xoom Corp rose 21.3 percent to $25.11 after Paypal,
the electronic payments division of eBay, said on
Wednesday it would buy the digital money transfer provider for
about $890 million.
Western Union fell 4.9 percent to $20.39 after
Evercore ISI cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy",
citing the Xoom deal.
