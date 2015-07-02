US STOCKS-Wall St up as tepid job data eases rate hike concerns

* June nonfarm payrolls increase less than expected
* Average hourly earnings unchanged
* Eight of the 10 S&P sectors up
* Indexes up: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct
(Updates to open)
By Sweta Singh
July 2 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after data
showed job growth slowed in June, indicating that the U.S.
Federal Reserve might hold off on raising interest rates in
September.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors rose, with the
utilities index leading the gains with a 1.5 percent
rise.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 last month, below the
230,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.
"It is a slightly disappointing payroll number. If anything,
it buys the Fed a little more time before the first rate hike,"
said Wilmer Stith, a fixed income portfolio manager at
Wilmington Trust in Baltimore.
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December
2008, resulting in reduced borrowing costs for companies.
BP's U.S.-listed shares rose 4.2 percent to $40.89
after the oil and gas producer settled damages claims from the
U.S. government and five states from the Gulf of Mexico oil
spill for $18.7 billion.
At 10:04 a.m. EDT (1404 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 38.55 points, or 0.22 percent, at
17,796.46, the S&P 500 was up 4.73 points, or 0.23
percent, at 2,082.15 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
1.84 points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,014.96.
HealthNet rose 15.5 percent to $75.11 after Centene
Corp said it would buy the healthcare management company
for $6.3 billion. Centene rose to a record high before paring
all its gains to fall 3.4 percent.
Xoom Corp shares rose 21.3 percent to $25.10 after
Paypal, the electronic payments division of eBay, said
on Wednesday it would buy the digital money transfer provider
for about $890 million. eBay shares rose nearly 2 percent.
Western Union's shares fell 4.9 percent to $19.38
after Evercore ISI cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from
"buy" and its price target to $20 from $23, citing the deal.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,745
to 1,013, for a 1.72-to-1 ratio on the upside. On the Nasdaq,
1,352 issues fell and 1,035 advanced for a 1.31-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and 4 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 32 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)