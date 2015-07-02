US STOCKS-Wall St falls on simmering Greece worries, tepid data

* IMF warns Greece needs debt extension
* June nonfarm payrolls increase less than expected
* Average hourly earnings unchanged
* Seven of the 10 S&P sectors down
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.32 pct
(Updates prices)
By Sweta Singh
July 2 U.S. stocks extended losses on Thursday
after the International Monetary Fund warned Greece may need a
large debt writeoff, and muted U.S. jobs data dampened the
economic outlook.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were in the red in
afternoon trading, after a positive opening.
IMF's warning comes as Greece readies for a Sunday
referendum on an international bailout deal that Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras has urged voters to reject.
The fund said that even if Greek policies came back on
track, loans made by Europe "will need to be extended
significantly" and that the country would need further
concessional financing.
"The market seems to be paying more attention to what may
happen with Greece as well as whether or not wage growth will
pick up," said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of
equities at Charles Schwab Investment Management in San
Francisco.
Average hourly earnings were unchanged in June, taking the
year-on-year increase to a paltry 2.0 percent.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 last month, below the
230,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.
Aguilar added that people were trying to understand how the
payroll numbers may affect the way the Fed may act in September.
The Fed, which has kept short-term rates near zero since
December 2008, has said it will raise rates only if it sees a
sustained economic recovery. An interest rate hike could
increase borrowing costs for companies.
"It is a slightly disappointing payroll number. If anything,
it buys the Fed a little more time before the first rate hike,"
said Wilmer Stith, a fixed income portfolio manager at
Wilmington Trust in Baltimore.
Trading volume remained low ahead of the long weekend as
markets will remain closed on Friday to observance the
Independence Day holiday.
At 13:34 a.m. EDT (1734 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 46.64 points, or 0.26 percent, at
17,711.27, the S&P 500 was down 3.67 points, or 0.18
percent, at 2,073.75 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
16.09 points, or 0.32 percent, at 4,997.03.
BP's U.S.-listed shares rose 5.6 percent to $41.48
after the company agreed to settle claims from the Gulf of
Mexico oil spill for $18.7 billion.
HealthNet rose 9.2 percent to $71.04 after Centene
Corp said it would buy the healthcare management company
for $6.3 billion.
UnitedHealh Group was down 2 percent, making it the
biggest drag on the Dow.
Xoom Corp shares jumped 22 percent to $25.24 a day
after PayPal, eBay's payments division, said it would
buy the digital money transfer provider. EBay rose nearly 1.4
percent.
Western Union fell 6.3 percent to $19.11 after
Evercore ISI cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy",
citing the Xoom deal.
DuPont fell 2.2 percent to $60.10 and was the top
percentage loser on the Dow Industrial Average after RBC
cut price target on the stock.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,583 to 1,405, for a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the
Nasdaq, 1,777 issues fell and 914 advanced for a 1.94-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 index showed 17 new 52-week highs and 7 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 66 new lows.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)