US STOCKS-U.S. futures fall as Greece uncertainty continues

* Futures down: Dow 138 pts, S&P 14.25 pts, Nasdaq 35.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 6 U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday
after Greece rejected debt bailout terms, throwing the future of
the country's euro zone membership into further doubt.
* World markets fell, but less sharply than expected and
analysts attributed the relatively muted reaction to
expectations the European Central Bank would act to limit any
damage.
* The ECB's governing council began a conference call at
1000 GMT (6 a.m. ET) Monday to decide how long to keep Greek
banks afloat. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande will meet in Paris in the afternoon.
* Greece's finance minister quit and Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said his government was ready to return immediately to
negotiations with creditors in a bid to open shuttered banks.
* Data due on Monday is expected to show that the pace of
growth in the U.S. services sector slowed in June from the
previous month. The Institute for Supply Management's services
index data is expected at 10 a.m. ET.
* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday ahead of the
long holiday weekend and as investors digested mixed jobs data
which dampened the economic outlook.
* Some analysts say the combination of the Greek crisis and
tepid employment data puts off a September rate hike by the
Federal Reserve. The Fed has said it will raise rates only when
it sees a sustained economic recovery.
* Health insurer Humana's shares rose 3.7 percent to
$194.50 in premarket trading after bigger rival Aetna
said on Friday it would buy the company for about $37 billion.
Aetna fell 6 percent at $118.05.
Futures snapshot at 7:26 a.m. EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.25 points, or 0.69
percent, with 288,294 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.5 points, or 0.8
percent, on volume of 36,264 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 138 points, or 0.78 percent,
with 33,678 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)