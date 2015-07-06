US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Greece concerns weigh

* ECB's governing council to hold call this afternoon
By Tanya Agrawal
July 6 U.S. stocks fell in early trading on
Monday after Greeks overwhelmingly rejected conditions of a
rescue package from creditors, throwing the future of the
country's euro zone membership into further doubt.
Stock markets globally fell, but analysts said the declines
were less than expected due to expectations that the European
Central Bank would act to limit any damage.
The ECB's governing council is due to hold a conference call
on Monday afternoon to discuss the provision of emergency
funding to Greece's banks. The call was originally to be held at
noon. A new bailout deal is needed for Greece to meet a July 20
deadline to repay $3.9 billion of bonds to the ECB.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande will meet in Paris in the afternoon.
Greece's finance minister quit after the vote and Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras said his government was ready to return
immediately to negotiations with creditors in a bid to open
shuttered banks.
"I think what we are seeing now is that initial concerns
were overblown," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan
Capital in New York.
"Cooler heads are prevailing and now Tsipras can go to the
creditors and have meaningful conversations. It also helps that
the Greek finance minister is out because these negotiations can
be very personality driven."
At 9:39 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 127.44 points, or 0.72 percent, at 17,602.67. The S&P 500
was lower 13.98 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,062.8 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 34.48 points, or 0.69
percent, at 4,974.73.
All 30 Dow components were in the red and nine of the 10
major S&P 500 sectors were lower. The energy index led
the declines with a 1.6 percent fall as oil prices fell more
than 3 percent after the Greek referendum and on a strengthening
dollar.
Data due on Monday is expected to show that the pace of
growth in the U.S. services sector slowed in June from the
previous month. The Institute for Supply Management's services
index data is expected at 10 a.m. ET.
U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday ahead of the
Independence Day weekend and as investors digested mixed jobs
data which dampened the economic outlook.
Some analysts say the combination of the Greek crisis and
tepid employment data puts off a September rate hike by the
Federal Reserve, which has said it will raise rates only when it
sees a sustained economic recovery.
Health insurer Humana's shares rose 1.7 percent to
$190.23 after bigger rival Aetna said on Friday it would
buy the company for about $37 billion. Aetna fell 6 percent at
$118.12.
Weight Watchers soared 17.8 percent to $4.82 after
the New York Post reported an activist hedge fund was in talks
with potential partners about making a takeover offer for the
company. The hedge fund and a partner "would like to offer
perhaps double" Thursday's closing price, the report said. (bit.ly/1gjfCLt)
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,094
to 703. On the Nasdaq, 1,758 issues fell and 722 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and 26 new
lows.
