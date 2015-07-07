US STOCKS-Wall St lower on China concerns; Greece watched

* China slowdown fears drags commodities towards 2015 lows
* Falling U.S Treasury yields weigh on financials
* S&P 500 briefly fell below 200-day moving average
* AMD revenue warning weigh on semiconductor index
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 7 U.S. stocks were lower in afternoon
trading as concerns of a slowdown in China weighed on commodity
prices and investors fretted over aid talks for Greece as it
runs out of cash.
The market made up some ground after the S&P 500 index
briefly fell below a key technical mark and moved into negative
territory for the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in negative territory
for the year, while the Nasdaq fell to a two-month low.
An emergency euro zone summit, which started at 12 p.m. ET
(1600 GMT) in Brussels, will consider a desperate bid by Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for fresh aid.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on arrival there was
still no basis for reopening negotiations with Athens and
stressed that only days were left to secure a deal.
Adding to the negative tone, sliding Chinese stocks weighed
on an already ravaged global commodity sector, with prices of
copper, coal, natural gas and iron ore falling towards their
2015 lows.
The Thomson Reuters CoreCommodity CRB index, which
includes 19 commodities, fell 1.33 percent to 214.97, its lowest
level in three months.
"Investors are concerned about China because that is a
long-term issue. A slowdown in that economy has a much bigger
and longer lasting impact," said Michael Joyce, President of
JoycePayne Partners.
At 12:40 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 87.99 points, or 0.5 percent, at 17,595.59 while the Nasdaq
Composite was down 50.07 points, or 1 percent, at
4,941.87. The S&P 500 was down 8.21 points, or 0.4
percent, at 2,060.55, after briefly falling below its 200-day
moving average.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower. The
materials index index led the declines with a 1.3
percent fall, weighed down by a strong dollar and the slide in
commodity prices.
Financials were down 1.1 percent as U.S. Treasury
yields tumbled. The sector had been on the rise in the past few
weeks as prospect of a Fed rate hike boosted banking stocks.
JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America
were all down between 2 and 3 percent.
The dollar index was up 0.74 percent at $97, its
highest level in a month, a day ahead of the start of the
earnings season in the United States.
A stronger dollar reduces income from overseas. Corporate
profits are expected to have fallen 3.1 percent in the second
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Advanced Micro Devices shares slumped 15 percent to
$2.10 after the chipmaker cut its quarterly revenue forecast.
Its warning of weaker-than-expected PC demand weighed on the
broader semiconductor index, which fell 2.15 percent to
its lowest level since February.
Shake Shack fell 10.3 percent to $52.92 after a
Morgan Stanley rating cut to "underweight", according to
theflyonthewall.com. Tesla fell 4.7 percent to $266.59
after a Deutsche Bank downgrade to "hold" from "buy".
Depomed soared as much as 39 percent to a record
high of $28.75 after Horizon Pharma announced a hostile
offer for the drugmaker. Horizon fell 2.5 percent to $33.75.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,975
to 1,047. On the Nasdaq, 2,113 issues fell and 580 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and 48 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 154 new lows.
