US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher; NYSE trading normal at open

* Weekly jobless claims highest since February
* Chinese regulator restricts sale of shares
* Coty falls after agreeing to buy P&G's beauty business
* Indexes up: Dow 1.42 pct, S&P 1.35 pct, Nasdaq 1.43 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 9 U.S. stocks were sharply higher at the
open on Thursday as trading returned to normal at the New York
Stock Exchange, a day after the exchange suspended operations
for almost four hours due to a technical glitch.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors rose as Beijing's efforts to
halt a rout in Chinese stocks finally bore fruit and the U.S.
Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes indicated that a rate
hike might be pushed back.
U.S. stocks had fallen sharply on Wednesday as market
turmoil in China, a rout in commodity prices, the Greek crisis
and a major outage on the New York Stock Exchange spooked
investors.
While the NYSE resumed operations late in the trading day on
Wednesday, all eyes were on the exchange at the open to see if
the fix would withstand heavy opening trade volumes. NYSE
accounted for about 13.4 percent of U.S. stocks last month.
China's securities regulator, in its most drastic step yet
to arrest a selloff on Chinese stock markets, banned
shareholders with large stakes in listed firms from selling for
the next six months.
About 30 percent has been knocked off the value of Chinese
shares since mid-June. Some investors fear that the turmoil in
the Chinese market could destabilize the global financial
system, making it a bigger risk than the Greek crisis.
"The Chinese market has shown a nice rebound for a day but
it is important to note that many of the owners are restricted
from selling their shares and half the companies have suspended
trading," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
At 9:36 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 249.3 points, or 1.42 percent, at 17,764.72, the S&P 500
was up 27.54 points, or 1.35 percent, at 2,074.22 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 70.30 points, or 1.43 percent,
at 4,980.06.
Fed officials need to see more signs of a strengthening U.S.
economy before raising interest rates, according to minutes of
the central bank's June policy meeting, at which Greece's debt
crisis was cited as a serious concern.
New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last
week to their highest rate since February with initial claims
rising 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 297,000 for the week that
ended July 4.
European markets rose on hopes that Greece might be able to
win a deal that could keep it in the euro zone.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has until midnight to
propose spending-cut plans that will convince the euro zone to
give Athens a three-year loan to rescue it from bankruptcy.
U.S. quarterly earnings season kicked off with Alcoa's
quarterly profit missing expectations due to plunging
primary aluminum prices.
Corporate profits are expected to have fallen 3.1 percent in
the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters estimates data.
Coty's shares fell 7.4 percent to $29.18 after
Procter & Gamble agreed to sell its beauty business to
the company in a deal that values the business at $12.5 billion.
P&G shares were up 1 percent at $81.78.
Walgreens Boots Alliance was up 3.4 percent at
$88.93 after the largest U.S. drug store chain raised its
full-year profit forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,440
to 200. On the Nasdaq, 2,124 issues rose and 238 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed five new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 8 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)