US STOCKS-U.S. futures rise on hopes of Greek debt deal

* Futures up: Dow 189 pts, S&P 26 pts, Nasdaq 55 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 10 U.S. stock index futures were sharply
higher on Friday after Greece made substantial concessions in
its latest bid to win new funds from creditors and avert
bankruptcy.
* Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appealed to his
party's lawmakers to back a tough reforms package that won
praise from France, which called the new proposals "serious and
credible".
* Greece has asked for $59 billion to help cover debts until
2018 and has pledged new tax hikes in return. Euro zone finance
ministers will meet on Saturday to decide whether to recommend
opening negotiations for a third bailout for Athens.
* Global markets were also supported by a continued recovery
in China's stock market, which rose strongly for a second day,
helped by a barrage of government support measures.
* Over the past two weeks Chinese authorities have cut
interest rates, suspended IPOs, relaxed margin lending and
collateral rules and enlisted brokerages to buy stocks, backed
by cash from the central bank.
* Investors will also look for clues regarding the timing of
an interest rate hike in the United States, when Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen speaks at a conference in Cleveland, Ohio.
Yellen, scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT), will
give her views on the prospects for U.S. growth, inflation and
the job market.
* Zillow's shares fell 2.6 percent to $83.01 in
premarket trading, a day after the company said its chief
financial officer is leaving the company to pursue other
business interests.
Futures snapshot at 7:01 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 25.75 points, or 1.26
percent, with 233,940 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 54.5 points, or 1.26
percent, on volume of 34,100 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 189 points, or 1.08 percent,
with 34,380 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)