US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on Greek hopes, China bounce

* Euro zone ministers to meet on Saturday to decide on
Greece
* Chinese premier says country's economic growth stabilizing
* Yellen to give speech at 12:30 p.m. ET
* Barracuda shares slump after rating cut
* Futures up: Dow 191 pts, S&P 26 pts, Nasdaq 55 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 10 Wall Street was set to open sharply
higher on Friday on hopes that Greece might be able secure fresh
funding and after China's premier said the country's economic
growth was stabilizing.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appealed to his party's
lawmakers to back a tough reform package that won praise from
France, which called the new proposals "serious and credible."
Greece has asked for $59 billion to help cover debts until
2018 and has pledged new tax hikes in return. Euro zone finance
ministers will meet on Saturday to decide on a third bailout for
Athens.
U.S. markets had fallen sharply earlier in the week as
concerns over a slowdown in China, a drop in commodity prices
and the Greece crisis spooked investors.
"The U.S. market is a little bit over valued and is looking
to correct," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"The fall we saw last week was the market looking for every
little reason to correct."
Global markets were supported by a continued recovery in
China's stock market, which rose strongly for a second day,
helped by a barrage of support measures from the government.
Chinese authorities have cut interest rates, suspended IPOs,
relaxed margin lending and collateral rules and enlisted
brokerages to buy stocks, backed by cash from the central bank.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would make more
targeted changes to its policies to support the economy and
promised to increase the transparency of China's capital and
money markets.
Investors will also look for clues regarding the timing of
an interest rate hike in the United States, when Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen speaks at a conference in Cleveland, Ohio.
Yellen, scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT), will
give her views on the prospects for U.S. growth, inflation and
the job market.
Data expected on Friday includes wholesale inventories,
which are expected to have increased 0.3 percent in May, a
slower pace than the previous month. The numbers are expected at
10 a.m. ET.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 26 points, or 1.27 percent,
with 299,369 contracts traded at 8:36 a.m. ET. Nasdaq 100
e-minis were up 54.75 points, or 1.26 percent, on volume
of 45,690 contracts while Dow e-minis were up 191
points, or 1.09 percent, with 42,244 contracts changing hands.
U.S. quarterly earnings season kicked off earlier this week
and Cardillo said corporate reports from big names like Pepsi
and Alcoa were encouraging.
Corporate earnings are estimated to have fallen 3.1 percent
for the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Barracuda Networks' shares slumped 15.6 percent to
$33.02 in premarket trading after JPMorgan cut its price target
on the data storage and security provider's stock.
Zillow fell 3.2 percent to $82.53, a day after the
company said its chief financial officer was leaving the company
to pursue other business interests.
Syngenta rose 4.2 percent at $83.79 after Monsanto
President Brett Telemann allayed concerns of some U.S.
soybean growers that a deal between the two could push up
prices. Monsanto was up 0.3 percent at $106.82.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)