US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher on Greek hopes, China bounce

* Euro zone ministers to meet on Saturday to decide on
Greece
* Chinese premier says country's economic growth stabilizing
* Investors awaiting Yellen's speech
* Barracuda shares slump after rating cut
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 1.11 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 10 Wall Street opened sharply higher on
Friday on hopes that Greece might be able secure fresh funding
and after China's premier said the country's economic growth was
stabilizing.
All the three major indexes were up more than 1 percent,
with the Dow Jones Industrial average and the S&P 500 in
positive territory for the month.
Greece made substantial concessions in its latest proposal
to lenders, including new tax hikes, in return for $59 billion
to help cover debts until 2018.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Saturday to decide
on a third bailout for Athens.
U.S. markets had fallen sharply earlier in the week as
concerns over a slowdown in China, a drop in commodity prices
and the Greece crisis spooked investors.
"The U.S. market is a little bit overvalued and is looking
to correct," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"The fall we saw last week was the market looking for every
little reason to correct."
Global markets were supported by a continued recovery in
China's stock market, which rose strongly for a second day,
helped by a barrage of support measures from the government.
Panic selling had slashed a third of the value off mainland
markets since its peak in June.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would make more
targeted changes to its policies to support the economy and
promised to increase the transparency of China's capital and
money markets.
Investors will also look for clues regarding the timing of
an interest rate hike in the United States, when Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen speaks at a conference in Cleveland, Ohio.
Yellen, scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT), will
give her views on the prospects for U.S. growth, inflation and
the job market.
Data showed U.S. wholesale inventories rose at their fastest
pace in six months in May.
At 9:42 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 200.17 points, or 1.14 percent, at 17,748.79, the S&P 500
was up 22.68 points, or 1.11 percent, at 2,073.99 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 56.19 points, or 1.14 percent,
at 4,978.58.
All of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
technology index leading the advancers with a 1.4
percent rise.
U.S. quarterly earnings season kicked off earlier this week,
with Pepsi and Alcoa reporting better-than-
expected sales.
However, corporate earnings are estimated to have fallen 3.1
percent in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Barracuda Networks' shares slumped 18.3 percent to
$31.80 after JPMorgan cut its price target on the data storage
and security provider's stock.
Cablevision jumped 7.6 percent at $26.74 on a Wall
Street Journal report that French billionaire Patrick Drahi is
looking at cable targets for acquisitions.
Zillow fell 6.8 percent to $79.57, a day after the
company said its chief financial officer was leaving the company
to pursue other business interests.
Syngenta rose 4 percent at $83.64 after Monsanto
President Brett Telemann allayed concerns of some U.S.
soybean growers that a deal between the two could push up
prices. Monsanto was up 1.2 percent at $107.80.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,355
to 388. On the Nasdaq, 2,070 issues rose and 341 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and four
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 11 new
lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)