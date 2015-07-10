US STOCKS-Wall St rises; Yellen says expects Fed to raise rates this year

* Yellen says still concerned about labor market
* Euro zone ministers to meet on Saturday to decide on
Greece
* Chinese premier says country's economic growth stabilizing
* Indexes up: Dow 1.20 pct, S&P 1.22 pct, Nasdaq 1.40 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 10 U.S. stocks were higher but off their
peaks on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
she expected the Fed to raise interest rates at some point this
year, while expressing concern that the U.S. labor market
remained weak.
Yellen gave no direct hint about whether the central bank
would raise rates more than once over the course of its four
remaining meetings in 2015.
The Fed has kept interest rates at near zero since the 2008
financial crisis.
Global markets rose earlier on hopes that Greece will be
able secure fresh funding to avert bankruptcy and allow it to
remain in the euro zone.
All three major indexes were up well over 1 percent in early
afternoon trading, with the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P
500 in positive territory for the month.
Greece has made substantial concessions in its latest
proposal to lenders, including tax hikes, in hopes of receiving
$59 billion to help it cover debts until 2018.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Saturday to decide
on a third bailout for Athens.
U.S. markets fell sharply earlier in the week as concerns
over a slowdown in China, a drop in commodity prices and the
Greek debt crisis spooked investors.
"The markets are higher today because the combined pressure
of Greece and China seem to have been elevated a little," said
Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management in
New York. "Greece isn't a done deal but the probability of a
'Grexit' is reducing."
Markets were supported by a continued recovery in China's
stock market, which rose strongly for a second day, helped by a
barrage of government support measures.
At mid-week, panic selling had slashed a third of the value
off Chinese markets since their peak in June.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would make more
targeted changes to its policies to support the economy and
promised to increase the transparency of China's capital and
money markets.
Data showed U.S. wholesale inventories rose at their fastest
pace in six months in May.
At 12:48 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 211.16 points, or 1.20 percent, at 17,759.78, the S&P 500
was up 24.97 points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,076.28 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 68.79 points, or 1.40 percent,
at 4,991.18.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
technology index leading advancers with a 1.48 percent
rise.
The U.S. quarterly earnings season kicked off earlier this
week, with Pepsi and Alcoa reporting better-than-
expected sales. However, corporate earnings are estimated to
have fallen 3.1 percent in the second quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Barracuda Networks' shares slumped 20.9 percent to
$30.94 after JPMorgan cut its price target on the data storage
and security provider's stock.
Cablevision jumped 7 percent at $26.59 on a Wall
Street Journal report that French billionaire Patrick Drahi was
looking at cable targets for acquisitions.
Zillow fell 5.8 percent to $80.34, a day after the
company said its chief financial officer was leaving the company
to pursue other business interests.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,380
to 606. On the Nasdaq, 2,096 issues rose and 608 fell.
The S&P 500 index posted 13 new 52-week highs and 12 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 66 new highs and 45 new lows.
Reporting by Tanya Agrawal