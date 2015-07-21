US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of Apple earnings

* Futures: Dow down 15 pts, S&P unchanged, Nasdaq up 7 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 21 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Tuesday ahead of a raft of earnings from technology
giants, including Apple, and as the dollar continued to
trade at a three-month high.
* The dollar index was down marginally at $97.88, its
highest level since April on firming expectation of a U.S.
interest rate hike later in the year.
* A fall in commodities capped gains on Monday with gold and
other precious metals trading near five-year lows.
* Oil prices continued their downward spiral with U.S. crude
oil falling below $50 earlier on Tuesday.
* Tech giants such as Yahoo, Microsoft and
Apple are scheduled to report results after the
closing. Strong earnings from technology companies have been
driving gains in the Nasdaq.
* On Friday, the Nasdaq composite touched a new intra-day
high for the third straight day while the S&P 500 was just shy
of its all-time high.
* While markets are at record highs, June-quarter earnings
of S&P 500 companies are expected to dip 2.1 percent, with
revenue dropping 2.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Of the companies that have reported earnings so far, 70
percent have reported earnings above analyst expectations, above
the 63 percent average beat rate since 1994.
* However, 55 percent have topped revenue forecasts, below
the 61 percent average beat rate since 2002. U.S. companies were
expected to post their worst sales decline in nearly six years
in the second quarter, in part due to the strong dollar that
reduces the value of U.S. companies' overseas income.
* International Business Machines Corp's shares fell
5 percent to $164.46 in premarket trading, a day after the
company's revenue fell for the 13th consecutive quarter.
* Qualcomm was up 3.1 percent to $65.78 after a
tech website said the chipmaker is preparing to lay off several
thousand employees, or more than 10 percent of its 30,000-strong
workforce.
* United Technologies fell 2.2 percent to $108.01
after the company cut its full-year profit outlook as it warned
of pressures in its aerospace systems and Otis elevators
businesses.
Futures snapshot at 7:17 a.m. ET (1117 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis remained unchanged, with 52,605
contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.14
percent, on volume of 10,143 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 15 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 7,261 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)